Fresh faces boost umpiring stocks and encourage others to join BUA

Two new central umpires to the Bendigo Umpires Association ranks have a simple message for those who have thought about taking up football umpiring - "don't hesitate... just do it."
Joe Dennis and Ryan Spokes joined the BUA in the off-season and will officiate matches this weekend in either the Bendigo, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley or North Central leagues.
With umpire numbers a major issue in central Victoria, attracting new blood is crucial for the BUA's future.
The BUA has attracted a host of new young boundary umpires - including Alex Obudzinski, Mitch Pitson and Darcy Ford - but the association would benefit from more central umpires.
Dennis and Spokes both played football before deciding to try their hand at umpiring.
Dennis, 19, moved to Bendigo from Sydney to study for his pilot licence and was keen to continue his umpiring career after he officiated senior footy in NSW.
He said he'd been impressed by the BUA's professionalism.
"I'm enjoying myself a lot,'' Dennis said.
"They're a good group of umpires and the whole vibe and professionalism of the association is better than Sydney.
"I umpire because I love it. (For anyone who is thinking about it) there's no reason not to do it.
"If you don't know the rules you can start off as a boundary umpire and if you do know footy then you can start on the field.
"It's a lot of fun, you make some money and stay fit. Don't hesitate to give it a go."
While Dennis has experience with whistle in hand, Spokes is new to umpiring this year.
After many years playing footy across country Victoria, 26-year-old Spokes decided to take up umpiring as an avenue to stay involved with the game he's loved since he was a child.
"The BUA is hands down the best club I've been involved with in terms of how welcoming they are and how friendly they are,'' Spokes said.
"I'm so glad that I made the decision to take up umpiring. It was something that I tossed and turned about when I decided not to play anymore.
"Not only do you improve your fitness, you make good friends and as an umpire you get the best seat in the house.
"If you're thinking about it, just do it and go for it.
"I've struggled with mental health and footy has been an outlet for me. Now umpiring is one of the best outlets for me.
"My goal is to get a senior Bendigo game... fingers crossed I can achieve it."
Anyone who would like to take up umpiring can contact the BUA via its Facebook page or attend training at Weeroona Oval on a Tuesday or Thursday night.
