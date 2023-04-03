Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

HDFNL 2023 season preview: North Bendigo

By Luke West and Kieran Iles
April 3 2023 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo's Aarryn Craig and Imogen Davies.
North Bendigo's Aarryn Craig and Imogen Davies.

FOOTBALL

COMPETITION for spots at North Bendigo is bound to be fierce this season and coach Rob Bennett says that has been reflected in his group's approach to its pre-season training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.