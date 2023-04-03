HDFNL 2023 season preview: North Bendigo

COMPETITION for spots at North Bendigo is bound to be fierce this season and coach Rob Bennett says that has been reflected in his group's approach to its pre-season training.
A perennial finalist of the Heathcote District league since 2010, the Bulldogs' list of arrivals at Atkins Street far outweighs their departures.
The only losses from last year are dual premiership defender Sam Demeo, who has retired, while Collingwood VFL captain Lachlan Tardrew, who played three games with the Bulldogs in 2022, has aligned to Sandhurst.
Conversely, the list of inclusions at the Bulldogs features eight players - Billy Robertson (midfielder), Layton Ross (half-back) and Jordan Quirk (defender) from Sandhurst, 2019 premiership players Brodie Thompson (defender) returning from Kyabram and Ben Knight (midfielder) from Boort, Rhys Healey (mid/forward) from Lake Boga, three-time Strathfieldsaye premiership player Jake Hall (mid/forward) and Pat Bogers (small forward) from Boort.
They join a North Bendigo list that was bitterly disappointed to bow out of last year's premiership race at the hands of White Hills in an elimination final upset.
"We were extremely disappointed with how last year finished," Bennett said.
"We thought we had to get fitter and build our list with some more depth and that's what we have done.
"We wanted to improve our list with recruits, but we also wanted to improve the players who were already at the club.
"Instead of having maybe 24-25 players who could play senior footy last year we now have around the 30-mark.
"This pre-season has been one of the best I've been involved in; everyone has brought in really well to what we've been doing and I couldn't fault the group at all.
"Benny Knight and Brodie Thompson are two past premiership players back at the club and adding those guys in who knows what it takes to get the job done is really positive."
Among those to have impressed on the track during the pre-season has been young forward Cody Riddick.
Riddick booted 115 goals in the under-18s and 16 goals in nine senior games last year for the Bulldogs.
"Cody has taken our pre-season to another level," Bennett said.
"He would be the fittest bloke at the club; he ran a 6:15 2km time-trial and is really embracing his first full year of senior footy.
"That was evident in our first practice match against Bridgewater when Jordan Ford and Dylan Klemm didn't play and he kicked eight goals as our only key forward, so we're really excited with what he can deliver."
The full-time addition into the forward line of Riddick adds another string to a dangerous Bulldogs' front half alongside the likes of 2022 Cheatley Medal runner-up Dylan Klemm, reigning best and fairest Jordan Ford and Matt Gray, plus the lively Hakeem Johnson and Hall from the Storm.
"Jake has played the two practice matches for us and the boys really rate his direction on the ground and leadership," Bennett said of Hall.
Coach: Shellie Davies.
Last year: Ninth (3-13).
2022 best and fairest: Imogen Davies.
Player gains: Genevieve McColl, Jasmine Kinder, Georgia Kinder.
Player losses: Cody Clark, Phoebe Bett.
Last A-grade premiership: 2014.
HISTORY will show North Bendigo as being last season's HDFNL A-grade wooden spooner, but it's easy to mount a case that the Bulldogs were way better than the title suggests.
The Bulldogs, who will be led for the second straight season by Shellie Davies, were definitely a much stronger team than was reflected in their 3-13 win-loss record.
They beat three individual teams, highlighted by a stunning 42-37 win over Mount Pleasant, which finished the home and away season in third spot, and pushed a few others to the brink.
If they are able to convert even just a few of those narrow losses into victories and the 2023 season pans out similar to last year, when all clubs were still in contention for a finals spot late in the season, North Bendigo will be a big chance of making a return to the finals for the first time since 2016.
Helping matters, the Bulldogs have retained all but two of last year's line-up, with the exceptions of Cody Clark and Phoebe Bett, while adding a trio of fresh faces.
The Bulldogs' recruits are headed by former Eaglehawk A-grade player Genevieve McColl, who will bolster the defensive end.
They have also lured cousins Jasmine Kinder (Eaglehawk) and Georgia Kinder (South Bendigo).
Jasmine will add to the midcourt stocks, while Georgia will line-up in the goal circle.
The new inclusions will join last season's best and fairest Imogen Davies, Georgie Carmen, Darcy Scott, Jess Hinrichsen and Ellena Binney in a formidable A-grade line-up that will ensure any victory against the Bulldogs is hard-earned.
Coach Davies is clear on what she believes is needed for North Bendigo to deliver on its aim of playing finals.
The buzz word is 'consistency'.
"We matched teams (last year), even the top three teams. We certainly did win quarters against them, but we just couldn't finish it off or be consistent enough," Davies said.
"We were up against Colbo in one game, but it only took one quarter for them to get on top. It was more the mental side of things.
"This year is definitely going to be about consistency and doing better than last year.
"We want to aim for top five.
"Injuries weren't kind to us. We had an injury to one of our midcourters for about eight or nine weeks.
"All things considered, I thought we had a good year last year and we are just building on that.
"We have a really great bunch of girls throughout the whole club.
"The girls have worked really hard this pre-season and been really driven, but they have had a fun time as well."
The Bulldogs have fine-tuned their game in solid practice match hit-outs against BFNL clubs Golden Square and Eaglehawk and the LVFNL's Bridgewater.
Davies was pleased with their on-court progress.
"We've been able to change a few things around. We're very versatile in that respect," she said.
The Bulldogs will get a chance to build some early momentum and consistency, with only one game in their first five against one of last season's top four teams (Colbinabbin in round five).
That early period includes clashes against all three teams they beat last season, including Huntly and Leitchville-Gunbower, while they will open their campaign against the team they upset in round eight last year, Mount Pleasant at Atkins Street.
Davies is confident the Bulldogs will be ready to hit the ground running.
"I feel a lot of the girls have taken a step up over pre-season," she said.
"And an influx of players should make us stronger across the grades."
ROUND 1 - April 15
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 2 - April 22
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 3 - April 29
Bye
ROUND 4 - May 6
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 5 - May 13
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 6 - May 20
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 7 - May 27
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 8 - June 3
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 9 - June 17
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 10 - June 24
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 11 - July 1
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
ROUND 12 - July 8
Bye
ROUND 13 - July 15
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 14 - July 22
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 15 - July 29
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 16 - August 5
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 17 - August 12
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 18 - August 19
v Elmore (h)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.