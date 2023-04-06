Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Preview

HDFNL 2023 season preview: Colbinabbin

By Luke West and Kieran Iles
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colbinabbin's Hadleigh Sirett and Tanzin Myers.
Colbinabbin's Hadleigh Sirett and Tanzin Myers.

FOOTBALL

NEW Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain expects his Grasshoppers to play an exciting brand of football in 2023 as their HDFNL premiership pursuit continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.