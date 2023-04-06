HDFNL 2023 season preview: Colbinabbin

NEW Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain expects his Grasshoppers to play an exciting brand of football in 2023 as their HDFNL premiership pursuit continues.
The Grasshoppers, who won their last flag in 2008, have been a club that has consistently been around the mark for the past seven years without tasting the ultimate success having finished 3rd, 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 4th and 3rd since 2015 with 85 wins from 124 games.
Having been an assistant with the Grasshoppers, forward/mid Brain steps up to take over as senior coach for the first time from Julian Bull.
"We will be playing some exciting football this year," said Brain, who will have to coach from the sidelines for the first three weeks because of suspension.
"We've got a lot of young players in the side and plan to play a free-running game through the middle of the ground and taking the shortest route home.
"Some of those young players coming through like Jude Ryan are really exciting and we're really excited by (midfielder) Luke Moore after he played injured for much of last year, so he's going to be like a new recruit for us. He has been training the house down during the pre-season.
"And Jasper McArdle (out of the under-18s) is a young ruckman who is starting to grow into a really good footballer and is a really exciting young talent."
On the recruiting front, the Grasshoppers have added a pair of players from Mooroopna in Aidan Basile (inside midfielder) and Jai Carn (half-forward).
Birchip-Watchem 2022 premiership player Riley Hogan (wing) has also joined the Grasshoppers, as has Connor Aldous (back pocket) from Huntly and the key defender pair of Kyle Williamson and Zeke Bourdamis from down Geelong way.
The Grasshoppers will also have experienced defender Matt McEvoy coming back to play some games early.
"We think there's a really good foundation to build on heading into this year and it's just a matter of continuing to improve," Brain said.
"We're not going to be as tall as we want to be, but we'll be able to make it work."
From last year's list that was beaten by eventual premier Lockington-Bamawm United in the preliminary final, the Grasshoppers have lost key position utility Matt Riordan, hard-working midfielder Lachlan Ezard, ball magnet Ben Southam and forward Michael Battista.
Of last year's top 10 players at Colbinabbin according to their best player voting, which was led by the quartet of half-back Ben Barton, veteran ruckman Hadlieigh Sirett, Brain (40 goals) and on-baller Todd Clarke, Riordan (Marong) is the only departure.
The Grasshoppers open their season with a home game against Heathcote.
Last year: Third (10-9).
Coach: Jen McIntyre.
2022 best and fairest: Tanzin Myers.
Player gains: Olivia McEvoy.
Player losses: Liz Ingram.
Last A-grade premiership: 2017.
LAST year's HDFNL grand final was the first since 2011 not to feature Colbinabbin.
But that's not to say the Grasshoppers' season was a disappointing one. Anything but.
In a departure from the golden era which delivered four flags from 2012 to 2019, led by HDFNL stars such as Olivia McEvoy, Jess Geary, Lou Dupuy, Liz Cobbledick and Brydie Lawford, they went from one of the most experienced teams in the league to arguably the youngest in the competition.
A preliminary final appearance for the Grasshoppers against eventual premiers Elmore was a triumph for youth and a testament to the proud culture at Colbinabbin.
After a season of growth together - and having lost only one player from last year's line-up - expectations are high the Grasshoppers can mount another serious challenge in 2023.
Their hopes have been further boosted by the return to the court of dual Esther Cheatley Medal winner McEvoy, a multiple premiership winner with the Grasshoppers.
A standout in the Grasshoppers' recent practice match against Strathfieldsaye, McEvoy has slotted seamlessly back into a side loaded with young talent, headed by last year's best and fairest winner Tanzin Myers, who also finished fourth in the league award, her sister Zara, Ella Kerlin (runner-up best and fairest), Ash Zera, Ella Turnbull, Mardi Ryan and Elle Palmer.
They will come under the guidance of a new coach Jen McIntyre, who has taken over from Lisa Myers.
Originally from Rushworth, but now based in Melbourne, McIntyre is a former Colbinabbin A-grade and state league player, who brings plenty of coaching experience and has worked on netball programs with the Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies.
She reconnected with the club last season, bringing her daughters with her as players.
Matilda McIntyre, who played a handful of A-grade games last season, recently made her VNL 19-and-under debut with City West Falcons, and is a chance to play some games for Colbinabbin this year.
The new coach is relishing being back at Colbo and is embracing the challenge of building on last season's promise, highlighted by stirring finals wins over Huntly and Mount Pleasant, after the Grasshoppers finished the regular season in fourth place.
"One of our challenges will be being able to train together, as a lot of the girls, who are playing, are in Melbourne for uni," she said.
"But the beautiful thing about the team is they are predominantly locals, albeit they have come to Melbourne, but still keen to make the commitment to come home and play.
"We had huge numbers at our tryouts, nearly 70 girls. It's a shame when you have to turn players away, but it's a good problem.
"Ideally we'll have nine or 10 for A-grade and be able to swing with A-reserve."
McIntyre is rapt to have McEvoy back in the line-up after her season off with family commitments.
"There's 200-plus games of experience, so it's great to have her back," she said.
"She is super-fit as usual.
"I think our fitness across the (playing) group has improved and we'll give it a good red-hot go.
"While they might be young and relatively inexperienced, a lot of the girls have played a lot of netball together.
"I do think we will be better."
The Grasshoppers look well covered for A-grade depth, with their A-reserve team having finished runners-up in 2023, while B-grade were premiers.
A testing first few weeks of the season will include a home clash against expected improvers Heathcote, a round two clash against reigning premiers Elmore, and a round three assignment against last season's semi-final opponent Mount Pleasant.
The Grasshoppers actually led Elmore at quarter time of last season's preliminary final 18-14, before being overrun after quarter time.
ROUND 1 - April 15
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 2 - April 22
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 3 - April 29
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 4 - May 6
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 5 - May 13
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 6 - May 20
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 7 - May 27
Bye
ROUND 8 - June 3
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 9 - June 17
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 10 - June 24
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 11 - July 1
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 12 - July 8
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 13 - July 15
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
ROUND 14 - July 22
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 15 - July 29
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 16 - August 5
Bye
ROUND 17 - August 12
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 18 - August 19
v White Hills (h)
