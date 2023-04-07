HDFNL 2023 season preview: White Hills

IT has been 35 years since White Hills last won the HDFNL premiership in 1988.
Will this be the year the premiership drought is finally ended?
On paper the Demons certainly have the talent to go deep into the season and be there at the business end after what has been a strong recruiting campaign to add to a list that is coming off a fourth-placed finish last year.
The Demons' build towards taking the next step in 2023 started shortly after their 2022 campaign came to an end at the hands of Colbinabbin in the first semi-final with the addition of Jake Pallpratt (half-back/mid) from Benalla to join Jack Fallon as co-coach.
Pallpratt is a dual best and fairest winner at Sandhurst in 2018-19.
Also joining the Demons is forward Nick Warnock, a seven-time Goulburn Valley league inter-league player, experienced midfielder Ben Taylor, who won the Ballarat league's Henderson Medal in 2016 and is a four-time best and fairest winner for Lake Wendouree, plus the South Bendigo quartet of Kaiden Antonowicz (forward/mid), Jayden Sheean (wingman), Tom Brereton (midfielder) and Jake Miller (ruck/forward).
The classy Antonowicz has been one of the stars of the Bendigo league with South Bendigo, kicking 281 goals since joining the Bloods in 2017 and winning the Ron Best Medal as the leading goalkicker in 2018.
While he is best known as a gun mid-sized forward, Antonowicz showed last year just how effective he can also be further up the ground with his ability to win centre clearances and be creative by foot.
A forward line boasting the likes of Antonowicz, Warnock, Liam Bartels, Mitch Dole, James Davies, Bayden Fallon, Matt Sawyer and Cohen Kekich is certainly going to pose a challenge to opposition defences, starting in round one when the Demons hit the road to take on Leitchville-Gunbower.
The host of additions to the Demons is offset by the only departure being veteran Gavin Bowles, who has hung up the boots and retired.
"It's obviously exciting with a bit of hype around the side, but we understand that we're coming from a long way behind in regards to how consistent the top three sides of last year (LBU, Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin) were," Demons co-coach Fallon said.
"The main goal is to be able to put together a consistent brand of footy week to week to give ourselves the best chance of getting that spot in the top three and continue to build a really strong culture."
The Demons are a side stacked with players who have played major league football, which Fallon says has already been felt on the training track during the pre-season.
"And it's more than just about the training track, it's the leadership as well," Fallon said.
"I'm still learning as a coach, so when you've got so much experience around you helping it has been great and our young boys coming up from the under-18s are really learning a lot.
"We've only got three travelers in the side, so we've had really good numbers on the track during the pre-season, which is a good start.
"We're confident we'll be able to put 22 blokes out on the field each week who are capable of playing decent footy."
With seven quality recruits, only one departure and both a reserves side that played in a grand final last year and under-18 team that won the 2022 flag, competition for spots in the Demons' senior team should be fierce every week.
"To be a top side like Lockington was last year, they showed just how important it was to have really good depth," Fallon said.
"It has been a long pre-season and now we just can't wait to get stuck into it."
Last year: Runners-up (16-2).
Coach: Lauren Bowles.
2022 best and fairest: Alyssa Cole.
Player gains: Bridget Murray, Amy Morrissey, Sarah Nash, Gracie Warnock.
Player losses: Zoe Kennedy.
Last A-grade premiership: 2019.
FOR a team that seemingly needs to do little to return to the top of the mountain, after finishing runners-up to Elmore last season, White Hills certainly made some big strides over the pre-season.
The Demons, who went through last season losing only two games, including the grand final, have managed to retain all but one of last season's powerful A-grade line-up, with the versatile Zoe Kennedy having moved to Queensland.
But they have managed to sign some impressive recruits to more than help fill the breach.
The Demons have lured accomplished and versatile midcourter and goaler Bridget Murray to Scott Street.
Murray, who played with Eaglehawk during its BFNL finals run under coach Mali Roberts and later on Allira Holmes from 2017-19, but suffered an Achilles injury in the Hawks' 2019 semi-final win over Gisborne, shapes as the ideal replacement for Kennedy.
The Demons have further strengthened their depth by luring former South Bendigo A-grader Amy Morrissey, who is capable of filling roles at the back end of the court or at wing defence.
A premiership player at White Hills before making the move back to her home club South Bendigo at the start of the cancelled 2020 season, Sarah Nash has returned to the Demons.
The midcourter won the Holborn Medal as the BFNL's A-reserve league best and fairest last season and will add to the many options available to dual A-grade premiership coach Lauren Bowles.
The Demons have also added former Benalla Saints playing coach Gracie Warnock.
In an ominous sign for their rivals, Bowles is confident the Demons have significantly improved their depth across all grades.
"I feel with the players we have been able to get on board that we have the potential to be stronger than last year," she said.
"I would say we are probably a lot more versatile than we were last year, which is great.
"Across the board, I feel we have a lot of strength and depth throughout all our grades.
"We've had girls from A-grade move down to A-reserve and A-reserve down to B-grade, so there are some good things happening around the club.
"We'll likely have a big group of girls capable of crossing between A-grade and A-reserve, which during pre-season, has really made our A-grade girls from last year work really hard for their spot.
"Like always, we haven't gone out in search of players, we've just been really lucky that any newcomers have wanted to be a part of the club.
"We have a big squad, which is great to begin with, but obviously poses some headaches when you've got nine or 10 girls in each team, but we'll see how that plays out as the season rolls on."
The Demons will again pin their hopes on the slick tandem of Olivia Treloar and Alyssa Cole in the goal circle after both enjoyed fantastic seasons in 2023.
Cole was last year's best and fairest winner and finished third in the league medal won by Heathcote playing coach Brooke Bolton.
The Demons are well stocked with leaders through the likes of Bowles, premiership captain Danni Wee-Hee and Molly Johnston, who was runner-up in last year's best and fairest.
White Hills have rounded out their preparation with practice matches against the likes of reigning Loddon Valley league premiers Maiden Gully YCW and Strathfieldsaye, and taking part in a joint training session with BFNL powerhouse Kangaroo Flat.
Bowles felt Elmore would again be the team to beat after capping two seasons of dominance with a drought-breaking flag last year.
The Demons were 2-2 in matches against the Bloods last season, sharing the honours in the home and away season and beating them by five goals in their semi-final encounter, before losing by eight goals in the premiership decider.
"They had a standout year last year and have really been ultra-strong for the last two years now," Bowles said.
"We are looking at ways we can beat them and thinking about what their strengths are, as we do with all teams.
"But just as important is developing our own game and improving our own strengths."
ROUND 1 - April 15
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 2 - April 22
Bye
ROUND 3 - April 29
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 4 - May 6
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 5 - May 13
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 6 - May 20
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 7 - May 27
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 8 - June 3
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 9 - June 17
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 10 - June 24
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 11 - July 1
Bye
ROUND 12 - July 8
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 13 - July 15
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 14 - July 22
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 15 - July 29
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
ROUND 16 - August 5
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 17 - August 12
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 18 - August 19
v Colbinabbin (a)
