LVFNL 2023 season preview: Mitiamo

By Luke West and Kieran Iles
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:59pm
Mitiamo senior football coach Jon Varcoe and netballer Amelia Ludeman.
FOOTBALL

SEASON 2023 has the sense of a fresh start for Mitiamo given just how new the Superoos will look when they run out for round one on Saturday at home against Bridgewater.

