HDFNL 2023 season preview: Mount Pleasant

By Luke West and Kieran Iles
Updated April 6 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:24pm
Mount Pleasant's Adam Baird and Maeve Tupper.
FOOTBALL

BEATEN grand finalists last year, Mount Pleasant will set about going one better in the HDFNL in 2023.

