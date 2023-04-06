HDFNL 2023 season preview: Mount Pleasant

BEATEN grand finalists last year, Mount Pleasant will set about going one better in the HDFNL in 2023.
For a club with the rich history of success that the Blues have, it has now been 17 years since Mounts won its last premiership in 2006.
The Blues were close last year to breaking their drought when they came hard at Lockington-Bamawm United in the final quarter of the grand final before going down by 20 points.
The Blues were jointly-coached last year by gun midfielder Adam Baird and Darren Walsh.
This year Baird is coaching the Blues solo, while Walsh has moved to the role of director of coaching in what is a new structure at the club.
Mount Pleasant has been one of the most active clubs through the recruiting period in recent years during which it has built a list that in the space of five years went from finishing on the bottom of the ladder (2017) to playing off for the flag (2022).
This off-season, though, has been more quieter for the Blues with their additions Mitch Rovers from Kangaroo Flat and Mason Wakefield from Strathfieldsaye.
"We've got a couple of boys who didn't play in the grand final last year who we will have back up and running," Baird said.
"Mitch Bennett (ruck/forward) didn't play in the senior grand final coming back from a broken ankle and Bailey White broke his collarbone in the second semi, so they are a bit like recruits in terms of our grand final side of last year.
"Recruiting has been a bit harder this year. Mitch (Rovers) and Mason (Wakefield) will both play mid/forward roles for us and should be good players for us and give us a bit of polish."
The Blues have lost a chunk of experience from their list with the departures of midfielders Billy Mahony and Jesse Tuohey, Jack Hamilton and forwards Travis Baird and Dean Tydell, while the classy Zane Keighran, who endured an injury-interrupted 2022, is having shoulder surgery.
"In and around the ball in the grand final we got beaten last year, so we'll change things up a bit," Baird said.
"Nick Butler, who played half-back/wing last year, is tough over the ball so we will bring him into the middle.
"We will be a lot younger this year and the way we've been able to move the ball during the pre-season has been really good.
We will be a lot younger this year and the way we've been able to move the ball during the pre-season has been really good- Adam Baird
"It has been quick and fast, so I think this year you will see us with a bit more speed on our ball movement."
The departures of Travis Baird and Tydell rob the Blues of two of their marking targets inside 50.
However, the return of Bennett from his injury-impacted 2022 season in which he was restricted to 10 senior games will give the Blues a tall target inside 50, as well as a back-up to gun ruckman Chris Down.
The Blues also got only eight games last year out of key defender Will Wallace, who was one of their best on grand final day, in what was his return from a knee injury the previous season.
"Will is as fit as can be and has gone really well in our practice matches, so we're really looking forward to getting, hopefully, a full season out of him," Baird said.
Ruckman Down, coach Baird and Ben Weightman (69 goals last year) still ensure the Blues have three of the competition's elite talents on their list as they continue the pursuit of their drought-breaking flag.
"I'm really enjoying coaching the young group. They are all buying in and I'm excited to see us play that run-and-gun style of footy," Baird said.
"While we're young, we do have experience on each line and our aim is definitely to get ourselves back up into the top three and go deep again."
The Blues face a testing trip first-up when they head to Atkins Street to play North Bendigo on April 15.
Last year: Fourth (11-7).
Coach: Carine Comer.
2022 best and fairest: Maeve Tupper.
Player gains: Matisse Perez, Ava Nihill, Olivia Nihill.
Player losses: Liv Slattery, Megan Baird, Alex Hamilton, Chantal Moore.
Last A-grade premiership: 2012.
A PERMANENT fixture in the top five every year since 2017, Mount Pleasant will have a fresh new-look in 2023.
The Blues have had to find replacements for four of last season's A-grade team, which finished the home and away season in third place, but ended up fourth after losing both of their finals against Elmore and Colbinabbin.
Frustratingly for reappointed coach Carine Comer, most of the changes have come from one area of the court, with the loss of last season's standout goal shooter Liv Slattery, the always reliable Megan Baird and Alex Hamilton.
Adding to the losses in the goal circle, Mounts will be without former coach Chantal Moore, who is not playing netball this season.
The Blues have managed to lure promising former Sandhurst mdcourter Matisse Perez to Toolleen to play alongside Maeve and Aish Tupper.
They will fill the rest of the void by replacing from within the young and talented ranks already at the club, in a move that excites the Blues coach.
"We've lost a few girls, but the deeper we've gotten into the pre-season, the more positive things have looked," Comer said.
"We've lost all of our shooters (from last year), which has been a bit of a headache, trying to work out how we are going to replace them.
"But we're pretty excited. We have some juniors coming through and they will step up and hopefully grab the opportunity with both hands.
"We're pretty excited about our development this year. There are lots of good younger girls, who have probably played their last few years of juniors and have stepped up into seniors, and are now starting to take that extra step.
"If we can retain these girls, the future is looking pretty promising."
Among those set to be rewarded with chances are goal shooter Ava Nihill and defender/midcourter Olivia Nihill, who were part of the Blues' 17-and-under team, which finished runners-up to Lockington-Bamawm United last season, falling short of victory by just one goal.
Olivia was the Blues' 17-and-under best and fairest last year, while Ava was the runner-up.
From last year's A-reserve side, Maisy Harrop is also expected to play some A-grade in 2023, as is Jorja Whatley.
The Blues will start the season far more settled in defence, with Kristen Lang and Ivy Harrop both back from last year's line-up.
Comer has had plenty of opportunities to experiment with her combinations in practice matches against LVFNL club Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and BFNL team Golden Square.
"I think getting those matches under our belts and settling on what our best teams are, things are looking really good," she said.
"We walked away pretty happy.
"We have North (Bendigo) at North first-up, so that will be a challenge for us after last year. They beat us in the first game and then we beat them later in the year.
"(North Bendigo) will be stronger this year. They were on the up last year and you could see their development through the year. They got stronger and more consistent.
"It will certainly be a challenge, but it gives us a chance to see where we are at."
With signs emerging last season that the league had evened out, with not much between the teams ranked three through eight, in particular, Comer insisted the Blues would need to improve to keep their spot in the five and hold out the likes of an eager and ambitious Heathcote, Lockington-Bamawm United, Leitchville-Gunbower and North Bendigo.
ROUND 1 - April 15
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 2 - April 22
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 3 - April 29
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 4 - May 6
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 5 - May 13
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 6 - May 20
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 7 - May 27
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 8 - June 3
Bye
ROUND 9 - June 17
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 10 - June 24
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 11 - July 1
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 12 - July 8
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 13 - July 15
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 14 - July 22
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 15 - July 29
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 16 - August 5
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 17 - August 12
Bye
ROUND 18 - August 19
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.