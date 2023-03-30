LVFNL 2023 season preview: Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER coach Rick Ladson has put development ahead of going on a recruiting spree in a bid to go one better than last year's runners-up finish in the Loddon Valley league.
The Mean Machine last year came from the elimination final to win their way through to the grand final, only to run into a rampant Marong and suffer a 94-point hiding as their taxing finals run took its toll.
But there's no dwelling on the tough way the season finished last year, with the focus for Ladson and the Mean Machine firmly on investing in the future.
"This year probably is going to be legitimately a development year in that we didn't go and recruit massively because I want to continue develop our younger crew who are going to be leading our footy club into the future," Ladson said.
"The theory around our recruiting is we've had to go out and get a couple, which you normally do, but this year is really about putting time into the boys who we know can take our club into the future in years to come.
"The expectation from my end is that we continue to develop and improve. We will be inexperienced at times and that will show, but it's just working with our young group about what it takes to play senior football."
The recruits to the Mean Machine include Oscar McKinley, Charlton Hindle, Ben Irvine and Brad Holt.
"Oscar is a local lad who has played some footy at Sandhurst, so he has come back and will play with his brother Harry," Ladson said.
"He takes a good mark for a player his size and will play a mid/forward role for us.
"Charlton played at Picola last year and has also played at South Bendigo previously. He will play a variety of roles for us, but will probably be more that mid/half-forward player.
"Ben is from up Yarrawonga way. He's a good build with a nice left foot on him and looks to be a handy addition for us as a key position player at both ends.
"And Brad is a taller type who will lock down a key position in the backline."
Holt will help cover the defensive loss of Jake Rusbridge, who has headed overseas.
"Basically from our grand final list of last year it's Jake, Andy Collins, Darren Clutton, Lloyd Needs and Cameron Ross who have moved on," Ladson said.
"So there is a bit of turnover, but I think a lot of our younger guys really learned a lot from the back end of last year, in particular getting the chance to play in four finals.
"To have some really solid wins (against BL-Serpentine, Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill) through the finals and play in a grand final through sheer determination and will to win, you can't buy that sort of experience.
"We had some injuries to some key players late in the season and for our younger guys to step up the way they did, I think that has instilled some belief and we just have to continue with that development to keep taking their game to the next level.
"With a few of our experienced players moving on, the challenge is for our younger guys to keep stepping up and I'm really looking forward to seeing how players like Harry McKinley, the Naughton boys (James and Nick) and Darcy Wood continue to improve.
"We will at times lean on that experience we got from playing in the finals last year, especially the preliminary final (14-point win over Pyramid Hill), which was one of the best wins I've been involved in... a lot went against us that day and the boys just found a way to win."
The Mean Machine will have two new on-field leaders in co-captains Josh Martyn and Harry Symons.
Martyn, last year's leading goalkicker with 64, and Symons take the captaincy reins from Andrew Collins, who has returned to Sandhurst.
Coach: Aimie Brown
Last year: Fifth (6-8).
2022 best and fairest: Claudia Collins.
Player gains: Jorja Peace (Cohuna), Olivia Collicoat, Phoebe Cohen, Rachel Johnson.
Player losses: Claudia Collins, Carly Ladson, Anna Meade, Kathryn Meade, Daisy Stringer.
Last A-grade premiership: 2018.
BRIDGEWATER is hoping the combination of a much younger and a far more settled line-up can equate to more on-court success this season.
Few Loddon Valley teams were subject to as much disruption through injury and illness and COVID protocols last season as the Mean Machine, who battled on valiantly to reach the finals, and only went down by five goals against Calivil United in the elimination final.
They fielded their full-strength line-up on no more than a couple of occasions, but when they did, the Mean Machine were a rival to be reckoned with, as they proved in a round 14 victory over Calivil United.
Bridgewater was also ultra-competitive against last season's grand finalists - Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo - in the final two weeks of the home and away season.
While the Mean Machine will start the season with a markedly different starting seven, reappointed coach Aimie Brown is hoping her fresh-look young line-up will get the chance to grow together.
Gone from last season's team are the versatile Claudia Collins, who filled key roles at both ends of the court during the season, but has returned to her former Bendigo league club Strathfieldsaye, Carly Ladson, and Kathryn and Anna Meade, while talented youngster Daisy Stringer will also play in the BFNL with Golden Square.
Collins was Bridgewater's 2022 season best and fairest.
An enthusiastic band of recruits includes Olivia Collicoat, who has returned to the club, Jorja Peace (formerly from Cohuna), Rachel Johnson and Phoebe Cohen.
They will join goal attack/shooter Sidney Niemann, midcourter Hayley Hogan, Dannielle Flood, Kirsten Galea and Piper Normoyle, who will make the step up from B-grade, after making some A-grade appearances last season.
"We are going to look very young and very different to last season. Lots of ins and lots of out," coach Brown said.
"I'm very excited to get on the court and see what they can accomplish this year.
"I feel getting some consistency on the court will be the key for us, just having the same players week-in and week-out.
"Last year we were very inconsistent due to injuries and players being away."
The Mean Machine were busy on the practice match circuit, with a trio of matches against Heathcote District league teams, Huntly, North Bendigo and reigning premier Elmore.
While not all players were available for each game, it did give Brown a chance to work on some new combinations and structures.
A tough start to the season for the Mean Machine includes a first-up encounter at Mitiamo before a round two assignment against reigning premier Maiden Gully YCW at Bridgewater.
"It will be a tough two rounds, but I'm excited to see by the second round when we meet them again, how we look," she said.
"Miti and YC are going to be much the same (as last year) and will be the benchmark for where the competition is at.
"That's where we need to get to."
With Mitiamo expected to be every bit as strong as in recent seasons, Brown said Saturday's season opener would be a good chance to gauge where her side needed to improve.
ROUND 1 - April 1
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 2 - April 15
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
ROUND 3 - April 22
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 4 - April 29
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 5 - May 6
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 6 - May 13
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 7 - May 20
v Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 8 - May 27
v Marong (h)
ROUND 9 - June 3
Bye
ROUND 10 - June 17
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 11 - June 24
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 12 - July 1
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 13 - July 8
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 14 - July 15
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 15 - July 22
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 16 - July 29
v Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 17 - August 5
v Marong (a)
ROUND 18 - August 12
Bye
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.