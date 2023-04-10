Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

BFNL 2023 season preview: Gisborne

By Adam Bourke and Kieran Iles
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Sam Graham and Claudia Mawson.
Gisborne's Sam Graham and Claudia Mawson.

A new coach, a new captain and a new-look team - Gisborne has taken a fresh approach to its BFNL premiership defence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.