BFNL 2023 season preview: Gisborne

A new coach, a new captain and a new-look team - Gisborne has taken a fresh approach to its BFNL premiership defence.
Former Essendon and Richmond player Brad Fox is the club's new senior coach, while seven of the 22 players that tasted premiership glory last September have left Gardiner Reserve and they will largely be replaced by young talent from within the club's ranks.
Josh Kemp (Aberfeldie), Matt Pannucio (Riddell), Ethan Minns (Woodend), Ethan Foreman (Kyneton), Liam Rodgers (Caloundra), Jack Scanlon (retired) and Nick Doolan (retired) are the seven premiership players that have departed, while two other players from their senior squad - Dan Davie (Woodend) and Bailee Revell (St Albans) - have also left.
Gun midfielder Brad Bernacki (Essendon VFL) remains aligned with Gisborne, but is unlikely to play many games with the Dogs.
Former Castlemaine-based siblings Zac and Jed Denahy headline Gisborne's recruits, while Tom Sparks (Noosa) and Ryan Bourke (Trentham) will fill spaces in the Gisborne midfield.
The long list of departures paves the way for Fox to blood a talented crop of youngsters.
"Our second and third year players get the opportunity to get a lot of senior footy under their belt at an early age,'' Fox said.
"Thomas, Merrett, Weber, Normington, Ellings all showed terrific signs last year and now they get to continue their development.
"Those guys are 19 and I don't think players maximise their capabilities until the age of 24 or 25. Their upside is enormous.
"We also have a group of players from the under-18s that are just turning 19 - (Connor) Bills, (James) Fox, (Harry) Luxmoore - that should play roles in the senior side this year.
"Then we have (Shane) Clough and (Rye) Penny still on the Calder Cannons list. At some stage we'd hope to get their services."
At the other end of the age scale, 41-year-old Ollie Messaoudi is back in Gisborne colours this year.
The club great has returned to Gardiner Reserve to help his great mate Anthony Belcher, who is coaching the reserves.
Hunger can be an issue the season after winning a flag, but Fox doesn't expect that to be a problem with his group.
"Most of the players turned up at our first training night in November as fit as they were at the end of the season,'' he said.
"They'd kept the work up and a key part of that is we have a young list that is hungry for success.
"We've lost a few experienced players for a variety of reasons, so in a sense we're a new team this year.
"We've had 40 running sessions, 28 skill sessions and four practice matches, so the boys are very keen to start the real matches."
Veteran key position player Jarrad Lynch missed the 2022 premiership after a serious knee injury skittled his season.
Fox said Lynch was doing everything right to return to the senior side in 2023.
"He looks like a Greeek god on the training track,'' Fox said of Lynch.
"He's so fit and strong, he's part of our leadership group and everything is tracking for him to be part of our senior group."
Premiership skipper Pat McKenna stepped down in the off-season because of work commitments.
Star defender Jack Reaper is the Dogs' new skipper, with Liam Spear, Zac Vescovi, Sam Graham, Mack Lord and Lynch to be his deputies.
"The playing group selected the leadership group,'' Fox said.
"They're going to be tremendous leaders of this club. You can't borrow or buy experience, it has to be earned, but they're players that are receptive to learning and they want to better themselves.
"They're an inspiration to their team-mates on that front."
DISPOSALS
Flynn Lakey 531
Seb Bell-Bartels 492
Liam Spear 427
Sam Graham 419
Brad Bernacki 391
Matt Merrett 361
Luke Ellings 339
Macklan Lord 272
Nick Doolan 261
Braidon Blake 261
MARKS
Pat McKenna 131
Liam Spear 118
Jack Reaper 114
Matt Merrett 92
Jaidyn Owen 77
Luke Ellings 76
Josh Kemp 74
Seb Bell-Bartels 71
Ethan Foreman 67
Sam Graham 66
CLEARANCES
Flynn Lakey 127
Brad Bernacki 125
Ben Eales 80
Seb Bell-Bartels 74
Sam Graham 72
Braidon Blake 67
Nick Doolan 47
Luke Ellings 44
Matt Merrett 42
Scott Walsh 42
TACKLES
Flynn Lakey 123
Nick Doolan 97
Matt Panuccio 86
Ben Eales 77
Seb Bell-Bartels 73
Sam Graham 63
Matt Merrett 56
Luke Ellings 46
Brad Bernacki 44
Liam Rodgers 43
GOALS
Pat McKenna 63
Josh Kemp 36
Matt Merrett 31
Luke Ellings 22
Harry Thomas 21
Ethan Foreman 20
Matt Panuccio 18
Jack Scanlon 16
Scott Walsh 13
Brad Bernacki 12
Last year: Third (14-6-1).
Coach: Tarryn Rymer.
2022 best and fairest: Maddy Stewart (also Betty Thompson Medal winner).
Player gains: Zoe Davies, Tiana Newman, Tazma Morris.
Promoted: Torie Skrijel, Emily McDonald.
Player losses: Maddy Stewart, Polly Salter. Jordan Cransberg.
Last A-grade premiership: 2013.
IT'S difficult to imagine a team losing a trio of top-end talent being stronger than the previous season.
But if any BFNL club can pull it off, it's Gisborne.
There is a genuine air of excitement at Gardiner Reserve as the Bulldogs look to make the jump from third spot in 2021 and 2022 to grand finalists this season.
For the first time in more than a decade, the Bulldogs will be without the competition's premier defender in Maddy Stewart.
The two-time Betty Thompson Medal winner and last year's league best and fairest has headed overseas and plans to miss the entire season.
One of last season's star recruits Jordan Cransberg has joined sister Zoe as a training partner at Super Netball club West Coast Fever, while 2013 premiership defender Polly Salter (pregnant) will also miss the season.
While those losses would spell doom for many sides, the combination of a star recruit, some timely returns and the elevation of some top young talent has put Gisborne in a sound position to again be a premiership contender.
The Bulldogs have welcomed Collingwood Magpies training partner Zoe Davies, who will be a compelling acquisition in defence.
The 25-year-old won't be available every week due to Super Netball and other commitments, but is expected to play an increasing role as the season wears on and be there when the whips are cracking at the business end.
Gisborne has regained dual Betty Thompson medallist Tiana Newan after a year off in 2022; ditto for Tazma Morris.
While the Bulldogs were dealt a blow with an Achilles injury to Rylee Connell in last year's preliminary final, the sharpshooting goaler is recovering well and expected to play some part in the season.
During the pre-season, Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer turned to last year's 17-and-under league best and fairest Torie Skrijel to take the reins at goal shooter.
She has not been let down, with Skrijel rising to every challenge in an encouraging pointer to big things to come.
Emily McDonald, runner-up in the 17-and-under league best and fairest behind her teammate, will also likely spend some time in A-grade.
It's not just the new additions and returnees who have impressed.
Rymer said two of last year's recruits Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott were 'extremely fit and had taken their game to another level', as had maturing midcourter Kiralee Collings.
After playing about half of a season last year, Charlee Kemp, who is playing VNL with Melbourne University Lightning, will play a greater role in defence.
The Bulldogs have been one of the league's busiest clubs on the practice match circuit, with clashes against Macedon, Seymour, Melton South and lastly Sunbury.
"There were some really strong teams among them. Our hit-out against Sunbury was the first time that we had all our side together and it looked really good," Rymer said.
"The girls combined really well; we had lots of new match-ups.
"When you walk away from a game with a smile, you know you are happy with where you are at.
"It was great to have Zoe out on court. She has already made such a difference to the side with her leadership and some of her netball knowledge.
"She fits in well and we can't wait to see what the season has in store for the playing group as a whole.
"It's really exciting to see where we can get to this season."
Depth will not be an issue for the Bulldogs, who will start the season as reigning premiers in A-reserve and 17-and-under and were grand finalists in B-grade.
They will open the season against Strathfieldsaye before a much anticipated round two encounter against Castlemaine.
The Bulldogs and Magpies played out the match of the season in last year's first semi-final, with Gisborne prevailing in an overtime thriller.
SEASON FIXTURE
GISBORNE
ROUND 1 - April 15
Strathfieldsaye (h)
ROUND 2 - April 22
Castlemaine (a)
ROUND 3 - April 29
Eaglehawk (h)
ROUND 4 - May 6
Kangaroo Flat (a)
ROUND 5 - May 13
Kyneton (h)
ROUND 6 - May 27
Golden Square (a)
ROUND 7 - June 3
Sandhurst (h)
ROUND 8 - June 10
South Bendigo (a)
ROUND 9 - June 17
Maryborough (h)
ROUND 10 - June 24
Strathfieldsaye (a)
ROUND 11 - July 8
Castlemaine (h)
ROUND 12 - July 15
Eaglehawk (a)
ROUND 13 - July 22
Kangaroo Flat (h)
ROUND 14 - July 29
Kyneton (a)
ROUND 15 - August 5
Golden Square (h)
ROUND 16 - August 12
Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 17 - August 19
South Bendigo (h)
ROUND 18 - August 26
Maryborough (a)
