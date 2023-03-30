LVFNL 2023 season preview: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine

A GREATER ability to run out games and increased depth are two of the key factors that Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Justin Laird believes will hold his side in good stead for an improved 2023 in the Loddon Valley league.
The Bears were finalists last season, but bowed out in the first week with a loss to Bridgewater, who went on to play off for the flag.
Laird is entering his second season at the helm and is confident the Bears can take another step forward as they continue to pursue their first premiership since 1995.
On the recruiting front the Bears have added five new players.
"We're happy with the recruiting we've been able to do during the off-season," Laird said.
"We've picked up Nash Kemp from Gisborne. He hasn't played for a couple of years, but I think he will slot in really nicely as an inside midfielder, so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.
"We've got Louis Mott from Kangaroo Flat. He won Flat's reserves best and fairest last year and has come on board as our strength and conditioning coach as well and has got all us boys super fit.
"Like Nash, he's another tough inside midfielder.
"Callum Draper from Golden Square has joined us and brings with him some class; he has great foot skills and having played around 50-70 games in the Bendigo league is going to help not only the younger guys, but everyone on the list. He will play out on a wing for us.
"Kyle Zass from Eaglehawk has come on board and we will look for him to fill that role in defence that Josh Walsh had been playing, but he could play at either end of the ground; it's always good to have a swingman in the team.
"And we've also picked up Aidan Brohm as a ruckman. He has a basketball background with the Braves, so as the season goes along, having not played footy for a few years, we will work him into taking on that main ruck role."
The list retention for the Bears has been strong with only two departures.
Defender Josh Walsh, who was runner-up to Laird in the best and fairest last year, has joined Wycheproof-Narraport, while the Bears have also lost forward Rhonen Maher.
"Strong list retention is what all clubs want, so to only lose two from our senior group last year is obviously much better than losing five or six, and with the players we've brought in we think they are all going to be really good for us and builds our depth even more," Laird said.
"Last year our depth probably wasn't that great, so we think we will be better off this year."
While the Bears made the finals last year, they were 0-9 against the other four teams that made the finals - Pyramid Hill, Marong, Mitiamo and Bridgewater.
"With the players we've brought in we can already see through the practice matches we've played that there is an improvement in personnel," Laird said.
"And the other area of improvement for us will be our fitness; I don't think we were quite fit enough last year.
"Motty has come in and done a really good job with us over the pre-season and got the boys super fit.
"The two practice matches we've played we have run the games out really well, so we're excited to see where that takes us.
"We think we'll be able to stay in games longer and with that you give yourself more opportunities to win.
"We're obviously aiming to make the finals again, but we want to be able to take that next step and win a final.
"We don't want to be a side that just finishes fifth again and gets bundled out in the first week; we want to push for that spot in the top three to give ourselves every chance."
The Bears begin their season at Inglewood.
Coach: Stacee Burns.
Last year: Eighth (0-14).
2022 best and fairest: Ellyssa Hartland.
Player gains: Lara Clements, Casey Zass, Avril Price, Georgia Harrison.
Player losses: Sharna Appleby, Nakeya Mountjoy, Ella Hocking, Josie Walsh.
Last A-grade flag: 1991.
AFTER returning to the A-grade competition for the first time since 2019 last year, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine will enter the 2023 season more settled and eager to work its way up the ladder.
The Bears did not win a game on their return to the top grade, but did push a few sides.
Their draw was not exactly kind, kicking-off the season with clashes against eventual runners-up Mitiamo and third-placed Calivil United, with fifth-placed Bridgewater fourth in line, depriving them of a chance to build some momentum.
The Bears will have a much friendlier draw to open the season this time around, starting with a round one encounter against Inglewood, which is staging an A-grade return of its own in 2023, followed by clashes against last year's other non-finalists, Newbridge and Pyramid Hill.
Their first encounter against a top-five side from last year does not arrive until round four, at Serpentine, against Calivil United.
The Bears will again be coached by Stacee Burns, who is in her third season at the helm as head-coach and second as A-grade leader.
Burns is attempting a return to the court following a couple of seasons off with an Achilles injury.
She will take charge of a new-look squad, with only last year's best and fairest winner Ellyssa Hartland and Natasha Whiteside returning from last season's A-grade line-up.
New to the club are Lara Clements, Casey Zass and Avril Price, while Bri Chambers will make the move up from a lower grade.
The Bears have also regained Georgia Harrison from an ACL injury.
Burns is pleased with what the newcomers to her A-grade team have brought with them.
"Casey and Lara are amazing defenders that have already helped our A-grade team step up that bit more to be competitive," she said.
"Avril is a speedy midcourter with a can do attitude towards everything."
Gone from last year's line-up are top recruit Sharna Appleby, who has moved to Tasmania to play basketball, Nakeya Mountjoy and Ella Hocking (other life commitments) and promising youngster Josie Walsh, who has returned to Eaglehawk to play 17-and-unders.
The Bears have been a work in progress through the pre-season and have played three practice matches against Mount Pleasant, Nagambie and Eaglehawk, albeit without their full complement of players.
Burns regarded Hartland and newcomer Clements as players to watch on the strength of outstanding pre-seasons.
"Ellyssa is always a stand out, and with her moving back into her favourite midcourt positions instead of goal attack, she's definitely one to watch," she said.
"Lara also brings great enthusiasm to our team, a brilliant defender, but also a jet in the shooting end."
Without an A-grade win since 2019, Burns said the Bears would dearly love to score a few in 2023, particularly early in the season.
She admitted gauging their progress last season had been tough to judge.
On the Bears round one encounter against the returning Blues, the third-year coach is keen to see their hard work over the pre-season bear some early fruit.
"I'm confident that we have a solid team that will back each other no matter the outcome," she said.
"I believe Inglewood have also recruited so I don't want to be over confident.
"But this season is looking great. All the girls are very keen to get stuck into a good season and work on personal goals too."
