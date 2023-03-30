Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL 2023 season preview: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine

Luke West
Luke West
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:53am
Bears Lagoon- A grade coach Stacee Burns and senior football coach Justin Laird.
FOOTBALL

A GREATER ability to run out games and increased depth are two of the key factors that Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Justin Laird believes will hold his side in good stead for an improved 2023 in the Loddon Valley league.

