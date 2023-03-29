Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL 2023 season preview: Calivil United

By Luke West and Kieran Iles
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:02pm
Calivil United's Blair Richards and Lily Buckingham.
FOOTBALL

COMING off a rare wooden spoon last season, Calivil United has turned to its most recent premiership coach as the Demons strive to climb the Loddon Valley league ladder this year.

