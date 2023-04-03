Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

HDFNL 2023 season preview: Lockington-Bamawm United

By Luke West and Kieran Iles
April 3 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lockington-Bamawm United's Anthony McMahon and Kiarra Duncan.
Lockington-Bamawm United's Anthony McMahon and Kiarra Duncan.

FOOTBALL

THE saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" could be applied to the way Stacy Fiske has approached his first season as coach of Lockington-Bamawm United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.