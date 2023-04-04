HDFNL 2023 season preview: Huntly

NEW Huntly co-coach Harry Whittle expects the Hawks to unleash a more attacking brand of football in the HDFNL this season.
After two years away at Newbridge, which included winning the LVFNL's Harding Medal in 2021, Whittle has returned home to Huntly where he will co-coach the Hawks alongside Jayden Cordy.
The duo take over the coaching reins from Stacy Fiske, who is now leading Lockington-Bamawm United, with the pair predicting a marked shift to the way the Hawks plan to play in 2023 as they aim to build on last year's two wins.
"Last year Huntly played a reasonably defensive game; they held the footy a lot and maintained possession," Whittle said.
"This year we plan on playing a more free-flowing, aggressive game.
"We've got a fairly young team with a lot of guys who can run well, so we'll look to move the ball a bit quicker and score more.
"We'll back ourselves to play confident footy and try to win as many games as we can."
Joining gun mid/forward Whittle as recruits to Huntly are four players who have come from Kangaroo Flat - strong-marking forward Lachlan Wilson, Jackson Fry (ruck), Brodie Fry (centre half-forward/centre half-back) and Sam Mitchell (wing).
Ryan Burt, who can play both ends, joins Whittle from Newbridge, while key forward Braidy Dickens, Ben Daley and Tom Paterson, who has hurt his knee, are three former Hawks back at Strauch Reserve.
The Hawks have also added the duo of Harry McCormick and John Harvey, who along with Whittle and Daley adds to their midfield mix.
The Hawks averaged just 56 points per game last year, but the additions of Wilson, Dickens and Whittle to complement some exciting young talent already at the club gives Huntly a more dangerous look inside 50.
"We've got three young kids who have been the standouts in our practice matches in Flynn Campbell, Kyle Forster and Abe Sladden," Whittle said.
"Between the three of those boys they've probably kicked 20 goals in our three practice matches and they are all under the age of 20, so that's really exciting.
"Lachie Wilson is only 20 himself, so we've got four really young players in the forward line, with myself, Braidy and Cords (Jayden Cordy) down there helping out.
"John Harvey and Harry McCormick are a couple of others who will float forward as well from the midfield."
The Hawks have lost a chunk of experience from last year with Fiske (LBU), Jay McDonald (coaching Maiden Gully YCW) and Tyler Miles (Maiden Gully YCW) on the departure list, as is reigning best and fairest Mitch Christensen, while Jake Maher, Brandon Dimech, Connor Aldous and Orion Downing are others who have moved on.
"We're really excited to be able to put a lot of time into our youth this year," Whittle said.
"The majority of our senior team is going to be aged 24 or under, so our focus for the year is going to be on improving our youth and getting as much experience into them as we can.
"Hopefully, at the end of the season we've won a few more games than last year, our kids have improved and we can then add some more experience in the following year to keep helping them develop."
Last year: Fifth (6-11).
Coach: Kym Bell.
2022 best and fairest: Taylor Mann.
Player gains: Erin Scott, Bree Burt, Ash Sherlock, Samantha Nelson, Mikeely Baber.
Player losses: Laura Hamilton, Chloe Fletcher.
Last A-grade premiership: 1994.
AFTER six consecutive top-five finishes, Huntly enters the 2023 season hopeful of taking the next step.
While the Hawks have been regulars at finals level since 2016, they have been unable to climb any higher than fourth place in that time.
Their bid to reach the top three will come under new direction, with former star midcourter Kym Bell taking over the coaching reins from Emily Eliades, who had led the Hawks since 2017.
It will also come with a new-look squad, marked by some handy recruits and a pair of players returning to the court after some time away from netball.
The Hawks have lured Erin Scott from Goulburn Valley club Shepparton Bears and goal shooter Bree Burt from Newbridge, while former captain Ash Sherlock and defender Sam Nelson will rejoin the team after a break from the game.
The returns and new inclusions have contributed to an air of excitement at Huntly, according to Bell, who is excited about the new player mix.
"I have been happy with our pre-season. They are a great group of girls, we've had good training attendance and good communication with the coaches," she said.
"They are all putting in the work, so the early signs are good."
The Hawks have had one setback already, with Shelby Webster rupturing her Achilles in an early training session.
Webster, who played in the A-reserve team that was coached by Bell last season, was earmarked for promotion to A-grade.
While she is sidelined from playing, she will coach the A-reserve team.
Bell said the return of former captain Sherlock and defender Nelson after time away from netball would provide much-needed leadership and experience.
Back from last season's line-up are midcourter Taylor Mann, who capped a great first season in the HDFNL by claiming the Hawks' best and fairest, and Serryn Eenjes (runner-up best and fairest), while Mikeely Baber will step up from A-reserve, after finishing runner-up in that grade's league medal last year.
The Hawks have warmed up for the season with practice matches against Bridgewater, Rushworth and, most recently, Central Highlands league club Carngham Linton.
As she enters her first season as A-grade coach, Bell is focusing on the long term.
"My ultimate aim would be top three," she said.
"Previously, Huntly has always scraped into finals, but you want to be that genuine finals contender.
"That's what we want to be. And it may take a couple of years to get to that, but that's definitely the plan, and to do it consistently.
"You always aim for finals. The ultimate goal is a premiership, but they are so hard to come by."
While Huntly has the enviable task of meeting reigning premier Elmore in round one, Bell said it would give her side a good early gauge of its strength.
"It will be a good challenge and at least it will show us where we are at," she said.
"We no doubt expect them to be very strong again, but we are up for the challenge.
"It will be interesting to see how other teams shape up, but we'll just take it one week at a time and hopefully improve as we go."
The Hawks will play another of last season's finalists, Mount Pleasant, in round two.
ROUND 1 - April 15
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 2 - April 22
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 3 - April 29
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
ROUND 4 - May 6
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 5 - May 13
Bye
ROUND 6 - May 20
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 7 - May 27
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 8 - June 3
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 9 - June 17
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 10 - June 24
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 11 - July 1
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 12 - July 8
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 13 - July 15
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 14 - July 22
Bye
ROUND 15 - July 29
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 16 - August 5
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 17 - August 12
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 18 - August 19
v Heathcote (h)
