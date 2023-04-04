HDFNL 2023 season preview: Leitchville-Gunbower

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower welcomes back four past players to the club in its bid to begin its ascent back up the Heathcote District league ladder.
The Bombers have won just one of their 29 games over the past two seasons - a one-point victory over Huntly in round two last year.
The Bombers have a new senior coach at the helm in Shannon Keam, with the club's recruits including a quartet of past players - Jye Keath, Riley Heath, James Brereton and Tyler Jones.
Defender Jye Keath was a former Victoria Country representative during his previous stint at the Bombers and was also co-captain of the Leitchville-Gunbower side that lost the 2015 grand final to North Bendigo.
He returns to the Bombers from Bunyip and is coming off a season where he was named at full-back in the West Gippsland Team of the Year.
Riley Keath, who was part of the Bombers' teams that lost back-to-back grand finals to North Bendigo in 2015 and 2016, was runner-up in VAFA club La Trobe University's best and fairest last year playing a combination of midfield and forward.
Forward Jones is a two-time Leitchville-Gunbower leading goalkicker and dual Bombers' best and fairest, who after departing the Bombers at the end of 2012 has played with Moama and the Cohuna Kangas.
Jones won't be on the park from the start of the season, though, following a knee operation, with Keam anticipating he will "probably miss the first few weeks".
And midfielder Brereton is a past under-17 premiership player for the Bombers who has also won a flag with Prahran Assumption in the VAFA in 2017.
As well as the four former Bombers players, the club has also signed the quartet of Chris Horman (key forward), Nick Horman (half-forward/wing), Brayden Nevett (defender) and Clay McGregor (small forward/mid).
The Horman brothers, Chris and Nick, are both premiership players with Whittlesea and played in Kinglake's Outer East league grand final team last season.
Chris will also be an assistant coach to Keam, while Nick is coaching the Bombers' under-18s.
"We've got some more experience with the recruits we've brought in to the club," Keam said.
"We've scaled it right back in terms of working on playing a brand of footy that is going to keep us in games for longer and, hopefully, when it gets to the pointy end the scoreboard is in our favour.
"We have been working really hard on that through our practice matches and we have seen some improvement as a group and as individuals, so if that continues, hopefully, we can get a few more wins than the previous few years."
Keam brings plenty of experience with him to the Bombers having previously coached Dimboola (2005), Robinvale (2006-07), Moama (2009-11) and the Cohuna Kangas (2012-14).
He coached Moama to its first premiership in the Murray league in 2010.
"I've been in this (rebuilding) situation a few times and as I've said from the outset, I think we can get a fairly decent spike out of the group and be in games for longer," Keam said.
"From what I've heard from the group and around the club there has probably been a bit more work go into the pre-season, so they are going to be a lot fitter than they have been previously, so we feel we're doing everything right to try to get some improved results."
Departures from the Bombers include two of their most consistent players of last year in Nathan McLennan and Blake Azzopardi, along with Sam Lewis, Leyton Shenfield and Rhys Bradley, while Ayden Walton will miss the year with an ACL.
The Bombers host White Hills in round one.
Last year: Eighth (5-11)
Coach: Gemma Angove.
Player gains: Matilda Candy, Madison Curran, Maddy Hall.
Player losses: Macey Brereton, Lauren Dehne, Emily Prout, Hannah Donehue, Georgia McKellar.
INCOMING Leitchville-Gunbower coach Gemma Angove says she is excited about the journey the Bombers are about to take with their fresh young list.
The Bombers, who play perennial powerhouse White Hills in round one, will head into the season with a vastly new-look A-grade team.
The Bombers will be without former coach Lauren Dehne, defender Macey Brereton, Emily Prout, Hannah Donehue and Georgia McKellar from last season's line-up, which finished the season in eighth spot with a 5-11 record.
That leaves Angove and goaler Kelly Rayson as the holdovers, with the new coach hopeful of enticing former coach Ashley Cullen and Shanae Haw back at some stage during the season.
An injection of fresh and young talent is headlined by Kerang's Maddy Hall and Lockington-Bamawm United's Matilda Candy, while Madison Curran, who played a handful of games last season, will step up to become a regular.
With so many new faces in the A-grade team, gauging the strength of this year's line-up compared with last year's has proven a tough proposition for Angove.
"It's a very fresh side, but we've got a lot of potential," she said.
"Really, the hope for me this year is finals. I really want finals.
"We've got such a young side with so much talent, it's just a matter of whether we can make it work and gel together quickly.
"We have shown some real promise in our practice matches and so far what I have seen is really exciting."
The Bombers have had solid hit-outs against Central Murray league club Cohuna Kangas and Macorna from the Golden Rivers league.
The makeover of the A-grade team has further opened up opportunities for some of the Bombers promising youngsters to spend more time at the top-level of HDFNL netball.
"Maddie Elliott played in our A-reserve last year and the year before she won the league best and fairest in the under-17s and has a lot of promise," Angove said.
"She probably just needed that year of senior netball, but she is ready and firing to play A-grade this year.
"She will be very exciting to watch.
"Ellah Gelletly is ready to make that step up too. She is absolutely capable and ready to take on the challenge of A-grade.
"She filled in a couple of games last year and really showed her worth.
"There's no doubt we will be running with quite a young side."
A year of positive change for the Bombers extends to the new coach, with Angove ultra-excited to be combining her A-grade coaching duties with her on-court duties at the defensive end of the court.
"Obviously I love the club. I've been very fortunate to grow up at this club and have had a lot of support," she said.
"It's a very welcoming environment."
The Bombers were one of three teams, along with Heathcote and Lockington-Bamawm United, to finish one game behind fifth-placed Huntly last season.
They have not played finals since 2017, when they finished fifth under Jodie Lake.
ROUND 1 - April 15
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 2 - April 22
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 3 - April 29
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 4 - May 6
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 5 - May 13
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
ROUND 6 - May 20
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 7 - May 27
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 8 - June 3
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 9 - June 17
Bye
ROUND 10 - June 24
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 11 - July 1
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 12 - July 8
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 13 - July 15
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 14 - July 22
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 15 - July 29
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 16 - August 5
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 17 - August 12
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 18 - August 19
Bye
