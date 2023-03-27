LVFNL season preview: Marong

Marong's bid for back-to-back LVFNL premierships will be fuelled by their crop of young players, according to coach Linton Jacobs.
Ahead of round one, the Panthers are seen as clear flag favourites.
While it's too soon to say if the Panthers will be better in 2023, the coach likes what he sees from the club's young players who tasted premiership success last year,'' Jacobs said.
"I know what I'll get from the experienced players, it's the young kids like Patty Gretgrix, Ryley Taylor, Jack McCaig, Lachy Lee and Brodie Hartland, they've got their best footy in front of them,'' Jacobs said.
"If they improve, then we'll improve, and they've had big pre-seasons and got themselves super fit. We think they can elevate their own individual games and elevate us as a club and a team. We're really excited to see what they can do."
The Panthers have lost Justin Hynes, Adam Ward and Cory Jacobs from their premiership team.
They've added ruckman Michael Bradbury (Quambatook), experienced midfielder Matt Grant (Mitiamo), key position player Matt Riordan (Colbinabbin), speedster Noah McCaig (Scotch College) and young midfielders Jai Gretgrix (Eaglehawk under-18s) and Will Beagley (Golden Square).
Star full-forward Brandyn Grenfell returns after kicking 154 goals from 18 games last year at an average of 8.5 per game.
He kicked nine goals in the Panthers' 15-goal grand final win over Bridgewater.
"We were really selective on what we wanted to get,'' Jacobs said.
"The key was to keep the majority of last year's list because if we want to be successful going forward, and be a strong club, we need to keep our players.
"We kept 90 per cent of our list and then filled in a few spots where we needed replacements.
"We lost a ruckman (Hynes), so we brought in Bradbury and he's been training the house down. He's super fit and we think he'll be a good player for us.
"We haven't had a big-bodied midfielder, so Matt Grant comes in to give us something different through the middle.
"Matt Riordan gives us flexibility at both ends of the ground. He's been a really good player for a long time.
"We like speed on the ball, so Noah brings that and he can play forward or on the ball."
The Panthers start their title defence away to Maiden Gully YCW before unfurling their premiership flag at home against Inglewood.
Hunger can be an issue the season after climbing the premiership mountain. If rival clubs are hanging their hats on that being a scenario that could bring the Panthers back to the field, Jacobs said they better think again.
"People have got short memories,'' Jacobs said.
"This club hadn't won a flag for 30 years, so we are well and truly ready to go again. These young guys have got a taste for it and they're hungry for more.
"Our experienced guys know that it (winning a premiership) doesn't come around often and they appreciate the position that they could be involved with something really special.
"From what I've seen on the track I don't think hunger will be an issue. It's certainly a different challenge being the reigning premier... we've talked about it, but it's a challenge we're really keen to take on."
AFTER two straight seasons of improvement, Marong looks primed to challenge for the club's first A-grade premiership in 31 years.
No LVFNL club has been more active on the recruiting front than the Panthers, under their new coach Sue Borserio, who has lured at least seven newcomers with a mix of A-grade, premiership and representative team experience.
They add to an existing core, headed by last year's playing coach Bianca Garton and strong defender Tracey O'Donnell, who finished the minor round season in third position and fourth overall after bowing out of the finals race with a narrow semi-final loss to Calivil United.
An impressive list of recruits includes dynamic former South Bendigo midcourter and North Central region representative Danielle O'Toole and tall, experienced goal shooter Mel Oliver, who played for Borserio at Elmore, and was a premiership player under the new Panthers coach at Maryborough Castlemaine District club Natte Bealiba last year.
The Panthers have also gained former Charlton young gun Abby Thompson and multiple Echuca junior representative and Goulburn Valley state league representative Tess Tegglelove, and added plenty of class and experience in seven-time Wedderburn premiership midcourter Laurel Prowse, a multiple club best and fairest and league best and fairest.
The midcourt will be further boosted by Briella Gibbs, a multiple MCDFNL representative and former league junior best and fairest winner, who has played more than 200 games with Dunolly.
Such an influx of talent has naturally made competition for spots in the top grade fierce, with Borserio signalling her intention to be flexible with selection.
"I'm going with a squad, so I have 16 to choose from each week," she said.
"As I did last year I will be selecting players on performance, match-ups physically and team cohesion."
Borserio, who has an excellent track record of success wherever she has gone, including a pair of 17-and-under premierships at Kangaroo Flat and a minor premiership with Elmore during the COVID-affected 2021 season, is excited by the challenge ahead at Malone Park.
"We are aiming to take every netball team from 13-and-under to A-grade through to finals," Borserio said.
"Marong is a wonderful family club and the vibe has been positive coming off an incredible football season also, where they took out the premiership.
"The club has set the bar high amongst all of us."
The Panthers could not get a tougher start to the season, with a first-up encounter against reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW.
But Borserio is already relishing the challenge.
"We will be using the game to tweak our team and work out our strengths," Borserio said.
"They have a very experienced and successful coach in Adam (Boldiston) and league best and fairest player Tia Webb, supported by the experienced Leisa Barry, Christie Griffiths, and Meg Patterson.
"It will be a tough first-up game against a polished and talented team."
SEASON FIXTURE
MARONG
ROUND 1 - April 1
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 2 - April 15
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 3 - April 22
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 4 - April 29
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 5 - May 6
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 6 - May 13
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 7 - May 20
Bye
ROUND 8 - May 27
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 9 - June 3
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 10 - June 17
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
ROUND 11 - June 24
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 12 - July 1
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 13 - July 8
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 14 - July 15
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 15 - July 22
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 16 - July 29
Bye
ROUND 17 - August 5
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 18 - August 12
v Mitiamo (h)
