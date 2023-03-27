Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

LVFNL season preview: Marong

By Adam Bourke, Kieran Iles
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could Marong win the senior football and A-grade netball premiership double in 2023?
Could Marong win the senior football and A-grade netball premiership double in 2023?

FOOTBALL

Marong's bid for back-to-back LVFNL premierships will be fuelled by their crop of young players, according to coach Linton Jacobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.