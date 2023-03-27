Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL season preview: Pyramid Hill

By Adam Bourke, Kieran Iles
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
Pyramid Hill is expecting improved performances on the netball court and footy field.
FOOTBALL

Pyramid Hill's bid to capture its first premiership since 1950 has been bolstered by an injection of depth.

