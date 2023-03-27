LVFNL season preview: Pyramid Hill

Pyramid Hill's bid to capture its first premiership since 1950 has been bolstered by an injection of depth.
Injuries at the back end of the season cruelled the Bulldogs' 2022 campaign and coach Nathan Fitzpatrick set about finding some quality additions for 2023, particularly in the midfield and in defence.
Tom McGregor (Mallee Eagles), Declan Slingo (Castlemaine), Tom and Darcy Hetherington (Murrabit), Jesse Sheahan (South Bendigo), Zac Alford (North Bendigo), Lachlan Carroll (Tyntynder) and Jarryd Wishart (Koondrook) have joined the club for 2022.
The Bulldogs have lost Braidy Dickens and Ryley Dickens to Huntly in the HDFNL, Jake Willcox has signed with Dunolly, while Ben Dalton and Mitchell Cheesman are moving interstate for work.
"The boys that have come in have played significant roles at their previous clubs,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"Tommy McGregor was touted as one of the best defenders in the Central Murray competition, Zac Alford has won a flag at North and, even though he hasn't played for a couple of years, he's starting to look back to his competitive best.
"You don't know until you get out there, but I think what we've brought in at least equals, if not better, what we've lost.
"(The midfield) was one area where when we got injuries we had to put guys through there that were better off playing across half-back or half-forward.
"Now we have eight, nine or 10 players that could easily go through the midfield."
McGregor and Sheahan give the Bulldogs some extra height in the back half.
"We have four or five key defenders that have also played some footy forward at times through their career,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"We'll use the first half of the year to see what the best mix is and work out who is best suited where."
The extra height in defence will help the Bulldogs try to contain Marong's plethora of marking options inside forward 50.
Pyramid Hill played the premiers Marong three times in 2022 for a 2-1 record.
The Bulldogs won the first encounter in round four by 12 points, but Marong won the round 13 battle by 46 points and the second semi-final clash by 58 points.
Can the Bulldogs close the gap on the reigning premiers? Fitzpatrick is confident they can.
"The times we played them last year they were all pretty good games,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"We didn't get a crack at them in the grand final after losing our soldiers towards the end, but we've got to get better.
"We have more depth this year, so hopefully that helps us.
"Potentially, we have to be a bit braver with the footy, but defensively we're pretty happy with where we're at."
A top three berth at the end of the home and away season is the first goal for a group that is hungry to succeed.
"All the new faces we've brought in have been training the house down and, more importantly, they're good people,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"That helps us keep the club in an environment where people want to be."
A NEW coach has brought new optimism to Pyramid Hill, as the Bulldogs look to work their way back up the LVFNL ladder from last year's seventh placing.
Dual Bulldogs premiership star Gemma Scott has taken over the coaching reins relinquished by Abbey Dingwall at the end of last season and is aiming to lift the Bulldogs back into the A-grade finals for the first time since their last premiership year in 2017.
It's not her first stint as coach at Mitchell Park.
She previously coached the Bulldogs to a premiership in 2015.
Their thrilling two-goal win over Calivil United that year capped a 16-game winning streak to capture the flag.
Scott also featured in the club's 2017 premiership win over Mitiamo.
With the Bulldogs having a bye in round one followed by a league-wide break at Easter, they will not play their first game until April 15 against Calivil United.
That has given Scott a few extra weeks to settle on her A-grade line-up, with a number of newcomers in contention for a spot in the top grade.
"We've lost a few players from last year, so there will definitely be some new girls coming in," she said.
"That gives us hope and a bit of depth.
"Having a few extra weeks up our sleeve is pretty nice to keep sorting through things.
"We've got a couple of practice matches still to come and we're doing plenty of our own internal games to get some match practice in (before round one).
"(The draw) is just how it is. It's nice to have Easter off and then we'll have a nice run at it (the season).
"And with every club having an A-grade, there will be no interruptions."
Gone from last season's line-up are midcourter Meg Layton, Bec McKnight and Milly Saville.
Scott has been fortunate to have gained a commitment from premiership-winning defender Dingwall and slick midcourter Imogen Broad, with both players having moved to Geelong respectively for work and study.
"It's a fair effort, but we are very pleased that they are prepared to do it," Scott said of Dingwall and Broad.
"It gives us a bit of consistency with our team from last season and hopefully we can bring in some nice newies around them."
The Bulldogs face a tough early draw, with contests against four of last year's finalists (Calivil United, Bridgewater, Marong and Mitiamo) among their first five games.
That stretch of games also includes Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in round three on April 22.
Scott said an obvious early aim would be to surpass last year's tally of three wins, two of which were against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and the other against Newbridge late in the season.
She added the mood across the entire club was positive.
"Just filling all our junior netball and football sides, everyone is excited heading into the season. They're the future," Scott said.
"We didn't have a 17-and-under team last year, so it will be nice that those girls can keep moving through and get the opportunity to keep developing and stay around.
"It's nice to have lots of young kids around and seeing families back.
"There's a good feeling up here this year."
...........................
PYRAMID HILL
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 1
Bye
ROUND 2 - April 15
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 3 - April 22
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 4 - April 29
v Marong (a)
ROUND 5 - May 6
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 6 - May 13
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 7 - May 20
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 8 - May 27
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 9 - June 3
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 10 - June 17
Bye
ROUND 11 - June 24
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 12 - July 1
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 13 - July 8
v Marong (h)
ROUND 14 - July 15
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 15 - July 22
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 16 - July 29
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
ROUND 17 - August 5
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 18 - August 12
v Newbridge (a)
