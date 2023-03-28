LVFNL season preview: Maiden Gully YCW

New Maiden Gully YCW playing coach Jay McDonald has been pleasantly surprised with what the Eagles achieved during his first pre-season at the club.
The former Huntly assistant coach has been impressed by the way the playing group has taken to his style of coaching.
"When I started I said we'd try a few new things and I can't fault the playing group for the way they've gone about it,'' McDonald said.
"They've given everything a go. We've been big on talking about mistakes will happen, everyone will make mistakes, but it's about what we do after the mistakes happen that counts.
"I think for a lot of them it's been an eye-opener as to what it takes to be a consistent senior footballer and, in turn, a consistent senior football side."
The Eagles finished sixth in 2022 with a 5-11 record.
They lost two valuable players in Brayden Aitken and Nat McLaren, but McDonald has attracted several players that he thinks will make the Eagles a more competitive squad.
After picking up midfielder Bryce Franzini, from Kangaroo Flat, and forward Kyle Franzini, from Kerang, early in the pre-season, McDonald added several new faces over summer.
His former Huntly team-mate Tyler Miles, who was a BFNL premiership player with Eaglehawk, headlines the recruiting class.
"We've really focused on building our depth so that there is that challenge for senior spots,'' McDonald said.
"Tyler Miles has been unbelievable for us. We're on the same page in the way we think about our footy.
"Brandon Dimech (from Huntly) is a bit of a swingman, but I'd like to play him forward.
"Brayden Watson (from Huntly) wants to have a crack at senior footy and he has a bigger-bodied player which is something that we needed.
"Matt Crooks (from Old Eltham) is an experienced ruckman and Riley Bacon has joined us from Tongala.
"There's some more depth players that have come across as well, so we have lots of new faces."
In preparation for this weekend's season-opener against Marong, the Eagles played practice matches against Dunolly and Shepparton East.
"We played really well against Dunolly and we did a lot of things right, but against Shepparton East, under added pressure, we went away from what we'd been working on in the pre-season,'' McDonald said.
"Shepparton East is going to be pretty handy and they're probably the team to beat in their league... so it was good to play against a strong opponent.
"It showed we have a lot to learn which is good because it means we have something to work towards."
Without knowing too much about the opposition in his new league, McDonald said he'd be disappointed if the Eagles didn't challenge for a finals berth.
"It's hard to gauge at this time of year, but the feedback I've received from the core senior guys is that they're pretty excited about where we're at,'' McDonald said.
"There's been a lot of development and a lot of growth, so I'd like to think we can give the top five a shake.
"With the list we've put together we're more than capable of surprising a few teams along the way."
WINNING a premiership is hard enough, but repeating the dose takes something special.
No LVFNL club has won back-to-back flags since YCW won three in a row from 2008-2010.
If that streak is to be broken, there's every chance that it will be Maiden Gully YCW again doing the honours.
The Eagles will start their premiership defence from a position of strength, having lost none of last year's flag winning line-up, headed by reigning league medallist Tia Webb and runner-up Meg Patterson.
They have also added a trio of handy acquisitions to the mix in former Eaglehawk midcourters Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper and experienced defender Jayne Norton, who last season played in the BFNL with Golden Square.
Keogh, a former BFNL 17-and-under representative, was a mainstay in the Hawks' midcourt in recent years and will provide both young energy and high-calibre experience, while Reaper was runner-up in last year's BFNL B-grade league best and fairest behind Sandhurst's Briona Giddings.
New coach Adam Boldiston, who took over the reins from premiership-winning coach Christie Griffiths, said while Reaper had only played lower grade BFNL, she proved she was capable of playing a much higher standard in an impressive practice match outing against BFNL club South Bendigo earlier this month.
"She really showed she was capable of matching it with A-grade players and I think given the opportunity she will do good things," he said.
"And Jayne (Norton) should add that bit of extra experience and versatility in defence, as she can play all three positions down the defensive end.
"That will give us options to change things up, depending on what we are after with our structures."
Boldiston said that as a newcomer to the club, he was keen to give every Eagles player as much opportunity as possible to develop and was keen to reward those who put in the hard yards at training.
While the Eagles are well-placed, coming off five premierships in total last season (A-grade, B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and 17-and-under), he stressed plenty more hard work would be required in the bid to maintain their ascendancy.
"You don't like to get too far ahead of yourself. We are in a good position and have added some good strong players to the mix," Boldiston said.
"There is some serious competition for positions (in A-grade), particularly in the midcourt and defence.
"But that's what you want, rather than people just walking into a position each week. They have to earn the opportunity.
"Training has been improving all the time and the skill level is up, so that puts us in a nice spot.
"We're still building and implementing new structures and new systems, as I have different ideas to Christie.
"The girls are picking up those new systems.
"It was pleasing that (against South Bendigo) they started implementing some of those things.
"Some of the full-court transition down the court and the centre-pass structures as the game went on were quite impressive.
"We are only going to get better."
Boldiston - a national and state men's netball representative, who has enjoyed coaching success in the Ballarat and Riddell leagues - said he was looking forward to a tough first-up assignment against expected big improvers Marong.
"I think we will have a few tricks up our sleeve, but it's a great way to start the year against some really strong opposition," he said.
SEASON FIXTURE
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
ROUND 1 - April 1
v Marong (h)
ROUND 2 - April 15
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 3 - April 22
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 4 - April 29
Bye
ROUND 5 - May 6
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 6 - May 13
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 7 - May 20
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 8 - May 27
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 9 - June 3
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 10 - June 17
v Marong (a)
ROUND 11 - June 24
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 12 - July 1
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 13 - July 8
Bye
ROUND 14 - July 15
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 15 - July 22
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 16 - July 29
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 17 - August 5
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 18 - August 12
v BL-Serpentine (a)
