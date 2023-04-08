HDFNL 2023 season preview: Elmore

As well as the contingent of Rochester recruits, also new to Elmore for 2023 is forward Jordan Buckley from Woorndoo Mortlake, midfielder Mychael Baker from Bridgewater, utility Eamon Gilbert from western Australia, Violet Town's Jake Styles, who can fill key positions at either end of the ground and pinch-hit in the ruck, and Adam and Shaun Hodor, who come from soccer backgrounds.

