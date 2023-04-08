HDFNL 2023 season preview: Elmore

A NEW season brings fresh optimism at Elmore that 2023 will be the year the Bloods get themselves back into the HDFNL finals mix.
The Bloods haven't played finals since 2016 - or won a final since 2011 - with the goal firmly in mind for coach Dylan Friedberger putting an end to both droughts.
It will take a significant spike though given the Bloods are coming off just three wins last year, but Friedberger is confident Elmore can be a major improver this year.
"The goal for us definitely is to make the finals this year and win a final," Friedberger said.
"It has been over 10 years since the club last won a final, so that's a step we want to take this year."
As has been the case in recent years at Elmore, there's again a host of new faces who have arrived at the Bloods during the off-season, including a pair of ruckmen from Rochester in Daniel Russell and Jarrad Kyne.
Russell is no stranger to the HDFNL having previously played at Heathcote and being a past inter-league player in 2013.
With the arrival of Russell and Kyne as ruckmen it will allow the Bloods to move star big man Dylan Gordon back to his preferred position of full-back.
The Bloods have also signed midfielder Nathan Kay, a former Bendigo Pioneer with VFL experience at North Bendigo, as a third player out of Rochester.
"Nathan will bring some real class for us; he's a smooth mover on the field and we're really excited to have him," Friedberger said.
"And Daniel (Russell) has a lot of experience behind him and that's going to help us in that push to play finals. We think we've been able to really add to our ruck stocks."
As well as the contingent of Rochester recruits, also new to Elmore for 2023 is forward Jordan Buckley from Woorndoo Mortlake, midfielder Mychael Baker from Bridgewater, utility Eamon Gilbert from western Australia, Violet Town's Jake Styles, who can fill key positions at either end of the ground and pinch-hit in the ruck, and Adam and Shaun Hodor, who come from soccer backgrounds.
Friedberger describes Buckley, who kicked 57 goals in 13 games for Woorndoo Mortlake last year, as a "match-up nightmare for opposition defenders".
"He's not overly tall, but he is strongly-built and moves quick," Friedberger said.
"We obviously needed some more goalkicking options after last year."
The Bloods were ultra-reliant on Darcy Laffy in attack last year. He kicked 53 goals, with the next best output by an Elmore player the 12 goals Kyle Armstrong kicked.
"Across the ground I think we should be able to spread the load a lot better," said Friedberger, who after being restricted to just four games last year after copping a pair of head knocks will return to the forward line this season.
"Hopefully, that will mean we can be more consistent over four quarters and don't have those lapses in games."
From last year's list the departures have been limited to Tannar Cerone (Lancaster), Bailey Sawyer (Echuca United) and Tyler Amor-Beale (North Heidelberg).
IN BREAKING a 54-year HDFNL A-grade premiership drought last season, Elmore showed remarkable fortitude and resilience.
If they are to repeat the dose as champions, it will require plenty more of the same in 2023.
The Bloods' stirring flag victory over White Hills last September capped two years of total dominance for the club, first under former mentor Sue Borserio in 2021, and last year under reappointed premiership coaches Allira Holmes and Gabe Richards.
They were seriously challenged by circumstances beyond their control, having to endure a horror-run of injuries in the dying stages of the season, in particular, to best and fairest-winning midcourter Andrea Wilson and star defender Holmes.
But the Bloods were able to pull through in style, with both Holmes and Wilson playing big roles in an eight-goal triumph.
Entering the new season, Elmore has again be tested personnel-wise.
But if any HDFNL team has the depth and skills to cover player losses, it's the Bloods.
Their premiership defence will be launched without Holmes and fellow defensive anchor Kelsey Niven (both pregnant), while Wilson remains sidelined from the knee injury she incurred last season.
Joint coach Richards said it would be interesting to see just how the Bloods would shape up minus two of its premiership stars and three for at least part of the season.
"The defensive end has been left a bit short and Mop (Wilson) is still rehabbing her knee. It's one of those pesky ones that is not behaving the way it should be," she said.
"But we are really lucky in the fact that our A-res girls won a premiership too.
"They were super-competitive and really improved throughout the year. They really pushed us coaches to make some really tough selection decisions.
"Going forward, it's going to be tricky replacing Allira and Kelsey's height. It just depends on who we match up against.
"We haven't made any final decisions yet. We'll take the first couple of weeks of the season to see how we can mould and shape the team to fit."
The Bloods were blessed with plenty of talent in A-reserve last year, headed by tall defender Madison Keating.
Keating, who joined the Bloods from Wandella in 2021, was last year's A-reserve league best and fairest, while the McLean sisters, Sophie (a defender) and Abbey, also filled in for A-grade last season with plenty of effect.
While there will be some tinkering at the defensive end of the court, Elmore has retained the core of its premiership-winning line-up, including Tahnee Cannan, Cayde Hayes, Ellie Laffy, and the league's most potent goaling combination of Richards and star young goal attack Abbey Hromenko.
An outstanding season from Cannan was capped by best on court medal win in last year's grand final and her second placing in the Esther Cheatley Medal count behind Heathcote's Brooke Bolton.
Richards finished equal-fifth in the league best and fairest.
The Bloods have played four practice matches in the lead-up to this Saturday's season-opener against Huntly.
Last week's hit-out against BFNL club Eaglehawk followed clashes against Central Murray league team Kerang, the LVFNL's Bridgewater and Undera (Kyabram District).
Following so much success across all grades last season (four grand final appearances), Richards said all the club's netballers were excited to be back in the thick of it.
"The netball side of things was certainly up and about (last year) and there was a heap of support for us. To have that many teams play on grand final day was phenomenal for our club," she said.
"That's the standard we set for ourselves last year and certainly the last couple of years.
"It's what we expect to hold ourselves to this year."
ROUND 1 - April 15
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 2 - April 22
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 3 - April 29
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 4 - May 6
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 5 - May 13
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 6 - May 20
Bye
ROUND 7 - May 27
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 8 - June 3
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 9 - June 17
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 10 - June 24
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 11 - July 1
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 12 - July 8
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 13 - July 15
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 14 - July 22
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 15 - July 29
Bye
ROUND 16 - August 5
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 17 - August 12
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
ROUND 18 - August 19
v North Bendigo (a)
