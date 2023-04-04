HDFNL 2023 season preview: Heathcote

HEATHCOTE enters the 2023 season with the expectation this is the year its finals drought comes to an end.
The Saints haven't played finals since a distant 2013, but after taking a significant step forward last season look poised to make further inroads this year.
The Saints' sixth-placed finish and seven wins last year was their most productive season since their 2013 finals appearance and coach Andrew Saladino has had another productive recruiting campaign in a bid to bridge the gap into the top five.
"Finals is the expectation for us this year and we'd be disappointed if we didn't make it," Saladino said.
"It has been a long time since the club and community has been this excited going into a season given we've struggled for a long time.
"But this year our expectations are high, there's excitement to see our new players and as a club we feel we're up and about."
Finals is the expectation for us this year and we'd be disappointed if we didn't make it- Andrew Saladino - Heathcote coach
The Saints welcome seven players to the club, with the recruits including the returning Liam Jacques to add to the midfield.
Jacques returns to the Saints following stints at Bridgewater and Golden Square and will be joined in the midfield by Jesse Davies, who brings an impressive resume with him to Barrack Reserve.
Davies has won five senior best and fairests in his career, the Riddell District league's Bowen Medal with Wallan in 2018 and is a dual Essendon District league division one premiership player with Craigieburn.
"Jesse is a big-bodied midfielder, which is something we were lacking last year," Saladino said.
"He's around the age of 30 now, so gives us some added experience."
The forward line has been boosted with the addition of Corey Grindlay from Wallan.
Grindlay, who has been in sparkling touch in the Saints' three practice matches, kicked 68 goals in the Riddell District league last season and was voted Player of the Year by the senior coaches.
"Corey has kicked some big goals already for us in the pre-season," Saladino said.
"He's a mid-sized forward and a tricky match-up because he's really good in the air, but also below his knees as well."
Wallan's under-19 premiership captain of last year Callum Birch (midfielder), Lachlan Innes (wingman) also from Wallan, centre half-forward Shannon Dowsett from Tullamarine and former Heathcote player Ben Connelly (full-back) returning from Beaufort are also among the signings at Heathcote.
"We lost four games by under 10 points last year and were probably a bit stiff not to make the finals and we've added some quality into the list while retaining most of what we had," Saladino said.
"We had Braden Padmore (joint Cheatley Medal runner-up) last year, but probably didn't have that A grade help for him in the middle, but feel we've got that now with Jesse Davies and Liam Jacques and Corey Grindlay up forward."
The Saints, who play Colbinabbin in round one, have only three departures from last year's core group in Jackson Jones, Shaun Harrison and Joe Langford.
Last year: Sixth (5-11).
Coaches: Brooke Bolton and Kelsey Hayes.
2022 best and fairest: Brooke Bolton.
Player gains: Maeve Hogan, Chelsea Caughey.
Player losses: Chelsea Harrison.
THERE is a clear air of optimism at Barrack Reserve as Heathcote looks to build on a breakout 2022 season under joint coaches Brooke Bolton and Kelsey Hayes.
The Saints came within a whisker of breaking their long A-grade finals drought, claiming sixth spot in a tight race ahead of Lockington-Bamawm United and Leitchville-Gunbower, just one win behind fifth-placed Huntly.
Had the Hawks not been awarded the points against eventual premiers Elmore in round 17 - a game they lost convincingly, on the scoreboard, but ended up winning due to a scoresheet error by the Bloods - Heathcote would have played finals.
It would have been a fitting reward for a team that has taken great strides under the coaching of dual league best and fairest winner Bolton and Hayes.
Entering the 2023 season minus only one player, Chelsea Harrison, from last year's line-up, but with two handy additions in Chelsea Caughey and Maeve Hogan, the Saints coaches are hoping stability and growth as a team can propel them into the top five.
"We've only lost one player from our A-grade side from last year, so having pretty much the same group, there's already that connection there," said Bolton, the competition's premier midcourter.
"The stuff that we worked on last year we can now build on, rather than having to start from scratch.
"It's the first time in a long while we've had a lot of players stick around in A-grade. Hopefully, that will make a difference during the season.
It's the first time in a long while we've had a lot of players stick around in A-grade. Hopefully, that will make a difference during the season- Brooke Bolton
"We will also have Kelsey (Hayes) for a full season this year, which is really exciting, as she missed pretty much half of the season (due to pregnancy)."
Alongside the coaches and recruits, a balanced and steady line-up will include goal shooter Annalyse Carroll, goal attack Georgia Bolton, midcourters Isobel Caughey and Jess Peck, and defender Jen Van Neutegem.
The Saints will hope for a better run with injuries after Carroll, Peck and the departed Harrison all missed multiple games throughout 2022.
They have had the chance to hone their game in practice matches against Loddon Valley league clubs Newbridge and Marong, Kyabram District league club Avenel and the Riddell District league's Macedon.
Bolton was pleased with their progress.
An intriguing start to the season has the Saints pitted against Colbinabbin, which finished the finals series in third place, before their home-opener against Leitchville-Gunbower in round two.
While winless last season in their two games against the Grasshoppers, the Saints came close to taking the points on both occasions.
They lost by only two goals at Heathcote early in the season and by 12 later in the season with players missing at Colbinabbin.
Heathcote was 1-1 against Leitchville-Gunbower, defeating the Bombers in the final round of the season by seven goals, in a match the Saints hoped was a stepping stone for better things ahead.
"We were almost there in a lot of games last year," Bolton said, in reference to single-figure losses to Colbinabbin, Mount Pleasant twice and Lockington-Bamawm United.
"I think a lot of it came from being a fairly new side. There were only about three of us still there from the previous year (2021) - one in the goal circle, one in the midcourt and one in defence.
"So it took us a while to gel and work out what worked well for us and what didn't.
"Hopefully, a similar team, with just a few new additions, will allow us to settle earlier in the season and give us the chance to turn a few more results around."
Heathcote's tally of five wins last season was one more than in 2021 and their best return in at least 10 years.
ROUND 1 - April 15
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 2 - April 22
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 3 - April 29
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 4 - May 6
Bye
ROUND 5 - May 13
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 6 - May 20
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 7 - May 27
v Lockington-Bamawm United (h)
ROUND 8 - June 3
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 9 - June 17
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 10 - June 24
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 11 - July 1
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 12 - July 8
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 13 - July 15
Bye
ROUND 14 - July 22
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 15 - July 29
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 16 - August 5
v Lockington-Bamawm United (a)
ROUND 17 - August 12
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 18 - August 19
v Huntly (a)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.