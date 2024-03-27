BFNL 2024 football season preview: Castlemaine

Former Hawthorn and Essendon player Michael Hartley has taken on a playing coach role at Castlemaine for the 2024 season.
Camp Reserve is buzzing heading into the Magpie's opener on Good Friday against Maryborough, with many expecting Hartley to raise his new charges up the ladder.
WHICH OF YOUR NEW SIGNINGS ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT?
"Kalan Huntly has come back to the club and is a big body who can go on the inside, wing or forward.
"His leadership has been unreal for a young side and he will be super handy physically for us around the footy.
"Darby Semmens comes from Harcourt with Kalan and will run out on a wing for us all day.
"I've been impressed with his work rate this pre-season, and he is an excellent kick and tackler.
"We've got a good user in Zavier Murley from Golden Square's premiership side.
"He'll likely play on the inside for us while swinging forward.
"Then there's Zac Greeves, who kicked six in our practice match against Wycheproof-Narraport and will likely play as a second or third tall in our forward line.
"Greeves, along with Ryan Eyre, are VFL-affiliated players.
"Eyre is with Essendon and the Calder Cannons, but he's quite young, so we're hopeful we'll get quite a few games out of him.
"He's over 190cm, so he's a really exciting prospect."
HOW MUCH HAVE YOU LOST?
"We haven't had any major departures, and of course, every season you lose a couple, but what we've gained supersedes that.
"Some older guys have given it up, which is fair enough, but the new boys should lift us.
"It's also another pre-season into some players who are hitting their straps in their senior footy careers, for example, Brodie Byrne and Jack Sutherland."
BRINGING A GUY LIKE HARMIT SINGH AS YOUR ASSISTANT, HOW MUCH OF A HELP IS THAT FOR YOU?
"Harmit's resume speaks for itself.
"He's a great guy I've known for a long time who is switched on around footy.
"He's been incredible for me, with it being my first team as senior coach.
"I talk to him most days about what we're thinking and planning, so in terms of benefits for the playing group having him around, he's been tremendous and will only get better as the season progresses."
IT'S NO SECRET THE CLUB HAS STRUGGLED FOR ON-FIELD SUCCESS, WHAT ISSUES DID YOU IDENTIFY COMING IN AS AN OUTSIDER?
"A lack of fundamental skills was the main issue.
"I watched footage of last season, and the intent was there, which I love, but the polish was lacking.
"That's why we've aimed to recruit some classy players in Zavier and Kalan who can use the ball well.
"We were good in our practice match, but there's still a fair bit of work to do, and it will take time."
THERE IS A LOT OF EXCITEMENT AROUND THE MAGPIES THIS SEASON, WHAT HAS THE VIBE AT CAMP RESERVE BEEN LIKE SINCE YOU ARRIVED?
"Everyone feels up and about.
"Even people who aren't associated with the club say we should go alright.
"In terms of how I think we'll go, I'm not 100 percent sure yet, as I've only really had a look at Castlemaine games, but all I can ask my boys to do is have a red hot crack."
IS THERE A PARTICULAR BRAND OF FOOTY YOU WANT TO PLAY?
"Like most teams, we want to play fast and through the guts.
"We're not the tallest side, so we won't be smacking it down the line a lot.
"I want to be tough and aggressive in how we play all over the ground."
HAS ANYONE PUT THEIR HAND UP ON THE TRACK?
"Bailey Henderson as one of our leaders and having played a lot of high level footy has been very impressive.
"As I said, Darby Semmens has stood out.
"I heard a bit about him before he arrived, but the way he's thrown himself into pre-season has been unreal.
"Jack Sutherland is a young fella who is a tall defender and is one I expect to improve this season.
"He plays on me at training and is so annoying.
"He hits me and plays hard, which I love."
R1 vs Maryborough (H) - Good Friday
R2 vs South Bendigo (A)
R3 vs Golden Square (H)
R4 vs Eaglehawk (A) - Pat Cronin Feature Match
R5 vs Strathfieldsaye (H)
R6 BYE
R7 vs Kangaroo Flat (A)
R8 vs Gisborne (H)
R9 vs Sandhurst (A)
R10 vs Maryborough (A)
R11 vs South Bendigo (H)
R12 vs Golden Square (A)
R13 vs Eaglehawk (H)
R14 vs Strathfieldsaye (A)
R15 BYE
R16 vs Kangaroo Flat (H)
R17 vs Gisborne (A)
R18 vs Sandhurst (H)
