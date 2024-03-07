Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

HDFNL 2024 football season preview: LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hard-working Leitchville-Gunbower ruckman Jobee Warde. Picture by Darren Howe
Hard-working Leitchville-Gunbower ruckman Jobee Warde. Picture by Darren Howe

HAVING claimed the 2022 wooden spoon and then lost its first four games last year, Leitchville-Gunbower launched an extraordinary mid-season revival to catapult into the HDFNL finals series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.