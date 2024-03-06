HDFNL 2024 football season preview: Colbinabbin

Next up on the Bendigo Advertiser's 2024 HDFNL football season previews is Colbinabbin.
The Grasshoppers missed the finals for the first time since 2015 last season, finishing with a 3-12-1 record.
In his second season as senior coach, Jed Brain isn't expecting the world from his young playing group but hopes to see consistent improvement.
WHO ARE YOUR NEW RECRUITS?
We've recruited quite well and in the right areas.
We needed a bit of extra size, and we've done that.
Patrick Taban has joined us from St Albans, and he was previously on Williamstown's list.
He's a big centre-half back and will provide some grunt down in our back six, plus pinch hit forward or in the ruck when required.
Aidan Basile's brother Nathan has come across from Mooroopna and has shown plenty of positives.
He's come in with an attitude of wanting to make us better, and you could see that in our practice match last weekend.
Nathan's quite small, but you can see he's got that class coming from the GVFL.
Another new guy is Jamacia Ilsley from Maribyrnong Park, who's had a couple of rough years through injury and has come to us looking for a bit of a fresh start.
If he can get on the park, I think he'll fit into our side nicely, being a good goal sneak.
There are a few others we've picked up, including Angus Martin from Rochester, who played most of the year in the seniors travelling back and forth from Melbourne but wasn't enjoying his footy that much, so he's linked up with us as he has a few university mates playing here.
He'll play an important role being a bigger body.
We can swing him forward or back or utilise him as a big-body midfielder.
Also brought in some experience with Jordy Wilson from Strathfieldsaye.
He knows how to be successful, having played plenty of senior footy for Strathfieldsaye, so he'll be important on and off the field with his leadership.
WHO HAS DEPARTED?
We've lost our best and fairest from last year, Ben Barton, who's gone back home to play.
Luke Moore has also departed, and our captain, Dave Price, has moved to Singapore, so that's three pretty important exclusions, especially Price.
You can't replace a guy like Dave, so we'll just have to fill that hole as best we can.
WHAT STYLE OF FOOTY DO YOU WANT TO PLAY THIS SEASON?
We want to play fast and flowing footy, which is a bit different from last season.
I think we got caught out in 2023 playing a slower brand, which didn't really play in our favour, so this year is about utilising our leg speed, which might be high risk, high reward, but that's what we're going with.
WHAT'S YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2024?
We'll take it one week at a time.
There's no expectation at all as we're still very young, with the majority of our group in that 18-25 bracket.
We'll make mistakes, but as long as we keep improving each week, I'll be happy.
WHAT NUMBERS HAVE YOU BEEN GETTING TO PRE-SEASON?
It's been good numbers.
From November onwards, we've been getting consistent numbers on Monday and Wednesday, even with the cricketers missing, so that's a very positive sign.
We've been getting 20-25 on bad nights, which is great because we haven't been a massive training club for the last five to ten years due to travel, but with a few Uni and local boys in the ranks, our numbers have been exceptional.
WHO HAS IMPRESSED YOU ON THE TRACK?
Another one of our recruits, Alex Carr, has been very impressive.
He's come across out of Sandhurst's junior system and will be an excellent asset for us once he gets up and going.
It's his first year of senior footy, and what he's brought to the pre-season has shown he's ready for it.
There have been two other standouts.
Nathan Basile has made an impression, and another Mooroopna boy, Jai Carn, has caught my eye also.
Jai had his first season at the club last year and has come back fitter, willing to learn and do whatever the team requires of him.
WHO DO YOU SEE AS THE BIGGEST THREATS FOR THE PREMIERSHIP THIS SEASON?
I think Heathcote will be the team to beat, having recruited so well while keeping a core group together for a few years now.
But the HDFNL, in general, has gotten a lot more competitive and is getting stronger and stronger each year.
R1 vs Elmore (H) - Night game
R2 vs Leitchville-Gunbower (A)
R3 vs Heathcote (H)
R4 vs White Hills (A)
R5 vs Huntly (H)
R6 vs Mount Pleasant (A)
R7 vs LBU (H)
R8 BYE
R9 vs North Bendigo (A)
R10 vs Heathcote (H)
R11 vs Leitchville-Gunbower (A)
R12 vs Elmore (A)
R13 vs White Hills (H)
R14 vs Huntly (A)
R15 vs Mount Pleasant (H)
R16 vs LBU (A)
R17 BYE
R18 vs North Bendigo (H)
