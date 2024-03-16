HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: NORTH BENDIGO

"Definitely. That's the plan. We'll just take it week by week, but we'd really like to score a top-five finish. I think we can do it. The girls are a good bunch and they have formed some pretty handy connections already. And we're pretty lucky, given a lot of them have played together before at South Bendigo. The foundation of their connections are already formed. But at this stage, everything is going well. There's a bit of a buzz with the girls. Hopefully that continues. (Co-coach) Stacee Kingdon and I are enjoying taking on this new challenge, as we haven't done A-grade before. Well, we finished off the season doing A-grade last year, but this is our first season as head coaches from the get-go and having to organise the pre-season and stuff. We've really enjoyed it."