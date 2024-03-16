HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: NORTH BENDIGO

THERE is a good buzz around North Bendigo, which will be aiming to play finals for the first time since 2016.
A strengthened Bulldogs will head into the 2024 season with no fewer than six new A-graders, the bulk of which have come from co-coaches Kiralee Kinder and Stacee Kingdon's former club South Bendigo.
Heading the arrivals is the new goaling combination of Abbey Grindal and Morgan McClellan, who make the move to Atkins Street with previous BFNL A-grade experience under their belts.
Grindal is also spending the season as a development squad player with VNL newcomers the Bendigo Strikers.
The Bulldogs finished just one game outside the five last year and certainly look we placed to be able to take a big step forward this season, albeit without last year's top two in the club's best and fairest, Jess Hinrichsen (Huntly) and Genevieve McColl (overseas).
How have you fared in the recruiting stakes?
"Obviously we have got Abbey Grindal and Morgan McClellan, who we announced as recruits last year. We have picked up Jeanette Ross, who has come over from South Bendigo as well, and the two Appleby sisters - Sarah and Matisse, who have also come from South Bendigo. That's five that we have actively recruited. From there we have Emily Kinder, who has come across from the BFNL as well at Eaglehawk, after a year away. They'll make up six of our A-grade side. We haven't quite settled on the remaining two spots, but we have a couple of practice matches over the next few weeks, which will give a few girls a chance to cement a spot. We did lose our entire defensive end, so we've been lucky to pick up some really good defenders."
With some solid recruiting and a few of last year's A-graders moving down to A-reserve, it must mean improved your depth across the grades?
"Definitely, especially when you consider that we didn't lose a whole lot from the below grades - only a small handful. So a couple of players have shifted down across all grades. We're strengthening, hopefully. Our A-reserve did play in the preliminary final last year and I feel we have boosted them with a few of last year's A-grade girls, and B-grade only missed out on finals by one game. They've been strengthened too."
What does your practice match schedule look like?
"We had Castlemaine and on the 23rd we have Golden Square, which should be another good one, and then on the Thursday before Easter we are playing a full club match against Wedderburn. I'm not really familiar with Wedderburn or the (North Central) league, but I do know that Wedderburn are strong netball-wise. We really need some good hit-outs to see where we are at."
How are your feeling about your prospects this season?
"We're pretty excited about it. We have had a bit of match-play the last few weeks between the A-squad girls. It's been very fast-paced. We have some very speedy midcourters, so we will be looking at a very fast-paced style of game. Emily and Jasmine Kinder have been running the midcourt, and Nat Watson has been in there as well, and Tayla Foster and Jeanette Ross. It's exciting."
Obviously a return to finals for the first time since 2016 must be the aim.
"Definitely. That's the plan. We'll just take it week by week, but we'd really like to score a top-five finish. I think we can do it. The girls are a good bunch and they have formed some pretty handy connections already. And we're pretty lucky, given a lot of them have played together before at South Bendigo. The foundation of their connections are already formed. But at this stage, everything is going well. There's a bit of a buzz with the girls. Hopefully that continues. (Co-coach) Stacee Kingdon and I are enjoying taking on this new challenge, as we haven't done A-grade before. Well, we finished off the season doing A-grade last year, but this is our first season as head coaches from the get-go and having to organise the pre-season and stuff. We've really enjoyed it."
What do you make of your early draw?
"We've got a bye in round one, but Elmore in round two, over in Elmore. That will be a good test straight away. They will be pretty hungry after last year's (third-place) finish. We'd rather not have the bye first-up, but I think I'd prefer a round one bye to a round two bye. That would break up the momentum a bit."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 6
Bye
ROUND 2 - April 13
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 3 - April 20
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 4 - April 27
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 5 - May 4
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 6 - May 11
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 7 - May 18
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 8 - May 25
v LBU (a)
ROUND 9 - June 1
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 10 - June 15
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 11 - June 22
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 12 - June 29
Bye
ROUND 13 - July 6
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 14 - July 13
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 15 - July 20
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 16 - July 27
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 17 - August 3
v LBU (h)
ROUND 18 - August 10
v Colbinabbin (a)
