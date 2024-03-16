Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: NORTH BENDIGO

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 16 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo will start the 2024 season with plenty of hope and optimism and a new goaling combination, featuring former South Bendigo teammates Abbey Grindal and Morgan McClellan. Picture by Darren Howe
North Bendigo will start the 2024 season with plenty of hope and optimism and a new goaling combination, featuring former South Bendigo teammates Abbey Grindal and Morgan McClellan. Picture by Darren Howe

THERE is a good buzz around North Bendigo, which will be aiming to play finals for the first time since 2016.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.