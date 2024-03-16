HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER

"I've been lucky enough that a few girls have followed me from Strathfieldsaye, which has been pretty awesome. We already have those good connections and now we'll just build on it at a new club. It's made the transition really easy. We are pretty lucky to have Ava Hamilton and Claudia Collins come in. They will strengthen the side a lot. They are both A-grade club medallists in the Bendigo league. They'll give us lots of experience. Claudia in particular will provide plenty on the leadership front. And I know Ava is excited. I think it will be a good experience for her. We've also got Remi Phillips, a young girl from Melbourne, who will be travelling up, and we're also fortunate to have Macey Brereton returning to the club. She had one year in the BFNL, but she is back at her home club. We also have Bethany Hromenko, who's coming from Strathfieldsaye. She played in a lower grade at Storm. She came out honestly just to play with her friends, but she has really grown and impressed. She will be pushing for her spot in the side as well."