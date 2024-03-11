HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: COLBINABBIN

AFTER surprising many HDFNL netball followers in reaching last year's grand final by eliminating red-hot premiership favourites Elmore in the preliminary final, Colbinabbin will need to make do this season without one of the legitimate stars of the competition in 2023 Esther Cheatley medal winner Olivia McEvoy.
Just how the Grasshoppers do that will likely determine how deep into the season they will go.
While it is undoubtedly a massive blow, the Grasshoppers need only to look to recent history to see what is achievable.
With McEvoy sidelined in 2022 due to pregnancy, the Grasshoppers still advanced to the preliminary final, where they led eventual premiers Elmore at quarter time.
A quality core of Tanzin Myers, Ella Turnbull, Ella Kerlin and Matilda McIntyre is sure to keep Colbinabbin's chances of extending their proud record of contesting finals alive and well throughout 2024.
What are your initial thoughts on entering the 2024 season after such an exciting one last year?
"I think the standard is going to be better across the board. It seems like a few clubs have recruited well. North Bendigo will be tall in their goaling circle. Obviously White Hills will be White Hills and Elmore will be Elmore, and won't they (Elmore) be out for blood. It looks like Leitchy and Locky have both got an influx of players. It would be good to see the overall competition stronger. Closer games would improve the standard of netball across the league each week."
How do you cover the loss of your reigning and three-time Esther Cheatley Medal winner Olivia McEvoy in the centre of the court?
"That's a huge out for us, no disguising it. It leaves a huge or irreplaceable gap. We do have a fairly handy junior (reigning 17-and-under league best and fairest Grace McIntyre), but I'm a bit compromised with what I do with her. Do I bump her up, or do I leave her in 17s? Our 17s have lost a few players, so potentially that's the answer. We'll be a very young team without Liv."
Any other player losses of note?
"We have also lost our wing attack Ashleigh Zera, who is not playing. On the plus side we have picked up (midcourter) Kasey Conder from Rochester, who is coming back from a knee injury . I'll be really cautious with her; she is young and it's her second knee injury. She'll be handy, But apart from that we have everyone else."
The rest of your team appears every well settled, in most cases, after a couple of years together?
"We have Ella (Kerlin) and Matilda (McIntrye) back in goals, so I know that we will score big, and we have the same defence end (Tanzin Myers, Elle Palmer and Ella Turnbull). I'm hoping Ella (Kerlin) will take another step. She is playing VNL down here in Melbourne with City West Falcons (in the 23-and-unders), which will make her tougher."
Any practice matches of which to speak?
"We did play Romsey, but we were a bit light on for defenders with a couple missing. The did have a tall shooter, which we had a little bit of trouble handling. But it was a good hit out. A few City West Falcons girls play at Romsey, so I'd expect them to be pretty strong."
What is the early aim for your side given the changes in personnel?
"Finals is the first aim - I'd be super disappointed if we didn't get there. We did play finals in 2022 without Liv, so it's achievable. We are a lot fitter than we were last year. I've had the girls on this conditioning pre-season app and even though we don't train together a lot, we did do a few sessions before Christmas and I feel that we are a lot fitter, which is really exciting. I'm coaching A-reserve as well and I think they are going to be quite strong as well, which is always nice. It does make it easier when you bring players up. I tend to run a pretty skinny squad and feed up I'm also excited for the fact that I am led to believe we are playing tactical subs, which is great."
2024 FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 6
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 2 - April 13
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 3 - April 20
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 4 - April 27
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 5 - May 4
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 6 - May 11
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 7 - May 18
v LBU (h)
ROUND 8 - May 25
Bye
ROUND 9 - June 1
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 10 - June 15
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 11 - June 22
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 12 - June 29
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 13 - July 6
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 14 - July 13
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 15 - July 20
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 16 - July 27
v LBU (a)
ROUND 17 - August 3
Bye
ROUND 18 - August 10
v North Bendigo (h)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.