Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: COLBINABBIN

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 11 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star young goaler Matilda McIntyre will be one of the obvious keys to the Grasshoppers' fortunes in 2023 after being grand finalists last season. Picture by Darren Howe
Star young goaler Matilda McIntyre will be one of the obvious keys to the Grasshoppers' fortunes in 2023 after being grand finalists last season. Picture by Darren Howe

AFTER surprising many HDFNL netball followers in reaching last year's grand final by eliminating red-hot premiership favourites Elmore in the preliminary final, Colbinabbin will need to make do this season without one of the legitimate stars of the competition in 2023 Esther Cheatley medal winner Olivia McEvoy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.