HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: COLBINABBIN

"Finals is the first aim - I'd be super disappointed if we didn't get there. We did play finals in 2022 without Liv, so it's achievable. We are a lot fitter than we were last year. I've had the girls on this conditioning pre-season app and even though we don't train together a lot, we did do a few sessions before Christmas and I feel that we are a lot fitter, which is really exciting. I'm coaching A-reserve as well and I think they are going to be quite strong as well, which is always nice. It does make it easier when you bring players up. I tend to run a pretty skinny squad and feed up I'm also excited for the fact that I am led to believe we are playing tactical subs, which is great."