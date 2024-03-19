LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: CALIVIL UNITED

CALIVIL United will look to youth in a bid to force its way back up the LVFNL A-grade ladder in 2024.
After winning four games last season, the Demons will field one of the youngest squads in the top-tier competition, with most of the line-up expected to be in the 18-21 age bracket when round one against Maiden Gully YCW rolls around.
Outside of the young bunch, experienced defender Michelle Balic will be counted on to provide plenty of leadership to the new-look group.
While the Demons will be young, that isn't phasing new coach Hayley Fawcett, who has been strongly impressed by the application and spirit of her playing group during pre-season.
She is confident strides will be taken as the club looks to build for the future.
How is your team shaping at this point of the pre-season?
"We have had a really good pre-season, which has been good. We have had some really good numbers. We are going to be a really young side this year, but they all seem keen, which is a good thing. They even seem a bit keener than some of the younger ones of the past. They all want to play A-grade, which is a good sign."
Have you settled on your A-grade line-up, or are there still a few positions up for grabs?
"There's probably a couple of girls we are looking at to see how they perform over the next couple of weeks. We have a practice match coming this weekend, which will tell us a bit. We unfortunately lost one of our main goalers, Amy Murfitt, which was a bit disappointing. She is heading up north, which is a real big loss. But I'm hoping we can fill that spot as best we can. She was a great player for us."
Any other player losses of note?
"We did lose Lily Buckingham, who has gone to Lockington-Bamawm United, and we did lose (2023 A-grade coach) Chelsea Hicks. We've kept Akeily Pearce, who is an awesome defender, but we have also picked up a friend of hers, who is a good defender, Adele Barber, so I think we will be very strong defensively. Adele (a BFNL 17-and-under representative in 2022) is from Strathfieldsaye Storm. her and Akeily together are an awesome combination. I think defence will be a strong point, especially having kept Michelle Balic. She might have been keen to play B-grade, but she won't get much of a choice. We can put her in either attack or defence an gives us that maturity and experience. Other than that, our average age will probably be about 19 or 20."
Having such a young team must be as exciting as it is a challenge?
"I'm excited just for the fact they are keen. They haven't had numbers like this at training for a while. Last Thursday we had 33. To get that in a pre-season, I'm very happy."
Have you set yourself an early aim or goal to achieve?
"I'd like to really work on retaining the (player) numbers - that's a massive thing. And really trying to do what Ant (senior football coach Anthony Dennis) has been doing the last few years, building that club culture back up and getting some players to hang around. Hopefully, we can build from there. We have been a bit unlucky with our netball the last few years, with some players coming for a year and then going. Building the numbers would be awesome. Anthony has been awesome and that was one of the factors in me taking on the job. I've been rapt with what he has tried to do. I have heard there have been some changes (in personnel) at some clubs, so I'm really hoping to hit top-five. Our biggest thing is our attack. Had we have kept Amy Murfitt, I would have been very confident. She is a big loss. We have had Maddy McGowan up in attack this year, which has looked good."
Looks like a tough initiation with the reigning premiers first-up and your first four games coming against four of last year's finalists?
"I did see Maiden Gully YCW have lost a lot of players, but I'm told they have recruited a couple and they might be alright. It will be a test, but you have to play everyone at some point and until you see where everyone is at, it's hard to tell. I will be busting for a round one win."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 3 - April 27
Bye
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Marong (h)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Maiden Gully YCW (Raywood)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 12 - July 6
Bye
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Marong (a)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Bridgewater (a)
