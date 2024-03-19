LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: CALIVIL UNITED

"I'd like to really work on retaining the (player) numbers - that's a massive thing. And really trying to do what Ant (senior football coach Anthony Dennis) has been doing the last few years, building that club culture back up and getting some players to hang around. Hopefully, we can build from there. We have been a bit unlucky with our netball the last few years, with some players coming for a year and then going. Building the numbers would be awesome. Anthony has been awesome and that was one of the factors in me taking on the job. I've been rapt with what he has tried to do. I have heard there have been some changes (in personnel) at some clubs, so I'm really hoping to hit top-five. Our biggest thing is our attack. Had we have kept Amy Murfitt, I would have been very confident. She is a big loss. We have had Maddy McGowan up in attack this year, which has looked good."