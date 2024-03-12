HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: WHITE HILLS

"Most definitely. I have been fortunate that we have been in an A-grade grand final every year I have been at the Hillies. We've had three (premiership) wins in that time, which has been amazing, but the hunger is always there. That's why I am going again. I kind of thought, 'maybe my time is up', but after we got that win last year, the fire is definitely in the belly to keep the group together and strive for that again. It's such a beautiful group of girls and the new recruits we have got through all the teams are just wonderful people. For us, it's just so much fun. It's a great group and a nice mix of young and old - a nice even balance of ages. That makes it enjoyable."