HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: WHITE HILLS

TRIPLE premiership coach Lauren Bowles says White Hills will be hungrier than ever as it prepares to defend its HDFNL netball premiership crown.
The Demons look strongly placed to continue their golden run in the upper echelon of the league ladder, having lost only one player from last year's premiership nine and boasting plenty of the same firepower and versatility that has kept the club so commanding for so long.
A perennial powerhouse across all senior grades, the Demons boast plenty of depth to cover any losses.
When combined with some astute recruiting, there is no reason why the Demons should not again be a daunting prospect for their eight premiership rivals.
How has the pre-season been for your club?
"We started later than normal to be honest. I reckon the whole playing group has only been together three or four times. We've had lots of optional sessions, but we've kind of given the girls time off and then we've had the long weekend. I'm just trying to keep the girls fresh and engaged, as we know it is a long season."
How have you fared in retaining your premiership nine from last year?
"We will be a very similar team to last season - we've lost only Tegan Elliston this year, who has been a great asset for us over the last few years. But that just creates an opportunity for other girls to step up and take spots. There are certainly some girls in A-reserve from last year vying for positions and we've got a couple of new people to the club as well, so it will be interesting to see how they go."
Tell us about the newcomers to the A-squad or A-grade?
"We have Amanda Walters, who has come over from South Bendigo. She played centre for them in their A-reserve team and will be a really handy player for us. Grace Warnock started a bit of pre-season with us last year, but due to family commitments, it was just easier for her to go back home (to Euroa) and play. But her husband plays footy with us. Grace is looking really good as well. On top of that, Sarah Nash has played A-reserve for a couple of years now and is really standing out and really needs to be considered. There's definitely a few names in the mix to play A-grade."
The club has a proud record of premiership success across all grades, particularly in A-grade. I'm tipping the hunger still burns as much as ever?
"Most definitely. I have been fortunate that we have been in an A-grade grand final every year I have been at the Hillies. We've had three (premiership) wins in that time, which has been amazing, but the hunger is always there. That's why I am going again. I kind of thought, 'maybe my time is up', but after we got that win last year, the fire is definitely in the belly to keep the group together and strive for that again. It's such a beautiful group of girls and the new recruits we have got through all the teams are just wonderful people. For us, it's just so much fun. It's a great group and a nice mix of young and old - a nice even balance of ages. That makes it enjoyable."
It's hard enough winning one, let alone going back-to-back, especially when it looks like there will be plenty more strong challengers this season?
"I'm so excited to see teams get stronger. No one wants a competition where it is just your top three and that is all people are talking about all year. You want it to be exciting and a real fight for finals spots. I know North Bendigo has done really well in getting some new recruits and Elmore will be strong again with not much change. Huntly was playing some really great netball at the back-end of last year. Leitchy with the Hamilton sisters (Caitlin and Ava) and Claudia Collins are going to be really handy. We are certainly wary of them. Hopefully all these teams will take the next step and have either kept their playing groups together, or have added some experience to their teams."
What does your practice match schedule look like?
"We played Castlemaine last week and we have Kangaroo Flat coming up in a few weeks. It will be good for our girls stepping up to play that intensity, especially with K-Flat having a few VNL girls, who will be up and running with a few games under their belt by then."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 6
v Huntly (a)
ROUND 2 - April 13
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 3 - April 20
v LBU (a)
ROUND 4 - April 27
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 5 - May 4
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 6 - May 11
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 7 - May 18
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 8 - May 25
v Heathcote (h)
ROUND 9 - June 1
Bye
ROUND 10 - June 15
v LBU (h)
ROUND 11 - June 22
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 12 - June 29
v Huntly (h)
ROUND 13 - July 6
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 14 - July 13
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 15 - July 20
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 16 - July 27
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 17 - August 3
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 18 - August 10
Bye
