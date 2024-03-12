Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: WHITE HILLS

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 12 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 3:30pm
White Hills will launch its HDFNL netball premiership defence with all but one of last season's grand final winning line-up. Picture by Darren Howe
TRIPLE premiership coach Lauren Bowles says White Hills will be hungrier than ever as it prepares to defend its HDFNL netball premiership crown.

