HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: MOUNT PLEASANT

"We've brought in Keeley Jones, a new recruit with BFNL experience, and she has proven to be a great leader on the court. She will be really helpful for the girls. Outside that, we are probably looking quite similar and young again. (Midcourter) Aish Tupper has got in to North Melbourne's VFLW side, but she is still going to be involved and play when she can, but her availability will be limited. We will take her when we can get her. Not having her every week will be a loss. She was a good leader for us last year. Importantly, we haven't lost anyone - the whole squad has remained and we have brought in Keeley, who is slotting in to our goaling end very nicely. She did some travelling last year, but is a good friend of Matisse Perez - they won a premiership together at Sandhurst. Sophie Rerden, who has played at Mounts before and has had a bit of time off, is coming back and is really pushing for a position in the A-grade team. And Karly O'Toole, who has also played at Mounts before, will be an A-squad player. Her experience will be a great asset."