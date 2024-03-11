Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: HUNTLY

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 11 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:03am
Taylor Mann has given the Hawks great service since joining Huntly from South Bendigo and will again be an important cog in the midcourt for the Hawks. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
AFTER a much-improved second half of the season under first-year coach Kym Bell in 2023, Huntly will look to take an extra few steps forward and is targeting a return to finals netball.

