HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: HUNTLY

"Definitely. It did take us a while to get going and get sorted out, but once we did get going, we did well. The girls are keen and keen for success - both A-grade and A-res. (Bell is coaching both A-teams). They do want some success. They have been training hard and even want some extra training sessions. They've definitely got the right attitude and certainly want to get better. We had a practice match last Thursday night and when I told them we won't train Monday because of the public holiday, they were keen to train Tuesday and get another session in. But that's the attitude we want. We pretty much have three Thursday practice matches in a row - Pyramid Hill (last Thursday), Maiden Gully YCW and Marong and then we have a whole club praccy match against Koondrook-Barham. That should give me a good chance to work out teams."