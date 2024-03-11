HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: HUNTLY

AFTER a much-improved second half of the season under first-year coach Kym Bell in 2023, Huntly will look to take an extra few steps forward and is targeting a return to finals netball.
Most likely the smallest team in the league last season, height-wise, the Hawks have benefited from an influx of height over the summer, particularly at the defensive end of the court following the return of Laura Gillespie and the recruitment of last year's North Bendigo A-grade best and fairest Jess Hinrichsen.
That will be a huge help in a league well-stocked for tall and powerful goal shooters.
Despite a couple of notable player losses, the Hawks certainly look capable of making some solid gains in 2024.
They will again have a tough opening game assignment, playing the reigning premiers for the second season in a row in their first game.
What have you done on the recruiting front?
"We've got a bit of height now, so I am a bit excited about that, because I think we were the smallest team in the league last year. We got Hammo (Laura Gillespie) back, so she gives us some height at goal keeper. We have also picked up Jess Hinrichsen, from North Bendigo, and her twin sister Caitlin, who is a shooter. We have also picked up a couple of girls from Swan Hill, Eve and Rose Crowe, and they will be handy for our A-squad."
Jess Hinrichsen especially looks like a great pick-up, coming across from North Bendigo after winning that club's best and fairest last season?
"She'll really help our defence and she is a good leader too. Again her height will be a real boost for us."
Who won't be returning from last season's A-grade team?
"We have lost Erin Scott, who was our best and fairest. She moved to Melbourne unfortunately, so we are sad to see her go. Ash Sherlock is pregnant and she is due basically in the middle of the season, so she won't play this season. In the meantime, she is helping me with coaching, which will be great. They are the main two we have lost. Ash was runner-up in the best and fairest, so we have lost the winner and runner-up from last season and are two big losses. But from last season we still have Taylor Mann, Mikeely Baber, Brianna Burt and Jess Saffron."
It's fair to say your second half of last season was much stronger than the first. That must give you some momentum going into 2024?
"Definitely. It did take us a while to get going and get sorted out, but once we did get going, we did well. The girls are keen and keen for success - both A-grade and A-res. (Bell is coaching both A-teams). They do want some success. They have been training hard and even want some extra training sessions. They've definitely got the right attitude and certainly want to get better. We had a practice match last Thursday night and when I told them we won't train Monday because of the public holiday, they were keen to train Tuesday and get another session in. But that's the attitude we want. We pretty much have three Thursday practice matches in a row - Pyramid Hill (last Thursday), Maiden Gully YCW and Marong and then we have a whole club praccy match against Koondrook-Barham. That should give me a good chance to work out teams."
What is the season aim?
"Finals is definitely the aim and from there you want to go deep into finals - you don't want to get there and get knocked out in the first round. We had a 'values' meeting and nobody wants to be that team that gets knocked straight out of finals. They want to change and they want to get better. We are trying to turn it around."
Looks like you'll get a good early guide on things. They don't come much tougher than a round one clash against the reigning premiers?
"We'll certainly know where we are at - it'll definitely be a tough one. But we are prepared for the challenge. While it won't be easy, there wasn't any easy games at all last year - they were all really tough. There were no really weak teams and this year it looks like every team has gotten a bit stronger, so there'll be no easy games again. You really don't know what some of these teams will bring until we step on the court against them."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 6
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 2 - April 13
Bye
ROUND 3 - April 20
v Mount Pleasant (a)
ROUND 4 - April 27
v LBU (h)
ROUND 5 - May 4
v Colbinabbin (a)
ROUND 6 - May 11
v North Bendigo (h)
ROUND 7 - May 18
v Elmore (a)
ROUND 8 - May 25
v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
ROUND 9 - June 1
v Heathcote (a)
ROUND 10 - June 15
v Mount Pleasant (h)
ROUND 11 - June 22
Bye
ROUND 12 - June 29
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 13 - July 6
v LBU (a)
ROUND 14 - July 13
v Colbinabbin (h)
ROUND 15 - July 20
v North Bendigo (a)
ROUND 16 - July 27
v Elmore (h)
ROUND 17 - August 3
v Leitchville-Gunbower (a)
ROUND 18 - August 10
v Heathcote (h)
