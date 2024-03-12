HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: HEATHCOTE

"We've lost (goal shooter) Annalyse Carroll, which is a big loss, and we've lost Maeve (Hogan) as well, which is a bit of a shame. They've both moved away, so it's nice that they just don't want to play under us or have gone to another club around here. Both of them toyed with committing with us, but decided it was probably just a bit too far for them to keep coming back. It's a bit of a challenge for us in replacing them, but I feel we are coming along alright and we are starting to find out how we are going to fill those holes. With Maeve having played at both ends of the court, the only goaler we've retained from last season is Georgia Bolton."