HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: HEATHCOTE

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 12 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:36pm
Heathcote co-coach and dual leagues best and fairest Brooke Bolton hopes the Saints can build on last year's drought-breaking A-grade finals appearance. Picture by Darren Howe
AFTER breaking a 10-year finals drought last year, Heathcote will hit the new HDFNL netball season confident it can continue the impressive gains of recent seasons.

