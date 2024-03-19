LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: MITIAMO

"We obviously lacked in our defence in terms of height. That hasn't changed - we haven't grown over the summer. But our fitness is really going to help things. (Wing attack) Alicia Hay s going to be another year experienced and that will be a help to us also. We're still working on that tall defender - we haven't given up on finding that person - so we'll see how that plays out over the next few weeks. We'll likely just have to do better before the ball gets to the ring, which is where Abbey Battersby was brilliant last year. The work that she put in in that defensive third and the intercepts she took were awesome. We just need to step that up, which is where Kelly (Pay) I think will be good, coming into wing defence, helping slow things up before the ball gets into the ring."