Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

LVFNL 2024 season football preview: CALIVIL UNITED

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis is excited by the young prospects the Demons have brought in for the 2024 campaign. Picture by Luke West
Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis is excited by the young prospects the Demons have brought in for the 2024 campaign. Picture by Luke West

Calivil United has turned to youth on its recruiting journey across the off-season, bringing in a host of rival youngsters to help bolster midfield stocks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.