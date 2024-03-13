LVFNL 2024 season football preview: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE

Seasoned BFNL defender Jake Wilkinson has taken charge of Bears Lagoon-Serpentine for the 2024 season after jumping across from Sandhurst.
The Bears are hoping to build on a preliminary final finish last season, and there's excitement growing with a former Fremantle Docker signing on.
WHO ARE THE NEW RECRUITS, AND WHAT WILL THEY BRING TO THE TABLE?
"Getting Nathan Twigg back to the club is a big one as he's a top-class ruckman, and Darcy Hawker has also come across from Boort.
"We've just picked up Josh Mellington, who played six games for Fremantle and has been a great forward in country footy for a long time.
"He's a very experienced operator, having played at the highest level and being a class performer in the Ovens Murray, and Goulburn Valley leagues.
"He'll add a bit of polish to our forward line and will be a direct target for us.
"Farran Priest has signed on as well, and he'll form a good partnership up forward with Josh being close mates and having played a lot of footy together.
"Ross Turner brings some experience, Tyler Myles from Maiden Gully YCW is another, and Doolan Nihill will be pretty good in the midfield for us, as he seems a classy player with a bit of pace."
WHO ARE YOUR DEPARTURES?
"Aidan Brohm has gone to North Bendigo, Kyal Zass is travelling around Australia this season, and Anthony Lewin has departed for Swan Hill."
WHAT HAS THE RECRUITING FOCUS BEEN?
"It's been about bringing in some top-end quality.
"I think that is probably where they fell short last season.
"They were a good team, but others had their measure, so it was important to recruit players who would make an impact straight away."
HOW ARE YOU FINDING THE TOP JOB?
"It's been a good start, and the group is pretty supportive, which has been nice.
"They're willing to give new things a go and learn a couple of things."
WHAT HAVE YOU FOCUSED ON THIS PRE-SEASON?
"Fitness has been a big one, while also making sure everyone is on the same page regarding how we want to structure things.
"Doing things with a purpose and not just training for the sake of training.
"If we're doing a drill, we're doing it to make us a better team."
WHAT STYLE OF FOOTY DO YOU INTEND TO BRING TO THE CLUB?
"I want to play an honest brand of footy.
"Being a defender by trade means you want to keep teams to low scores but also move the footy well from defence to offence.
"We've got a forward line that includes Josh (Mellington), Farran (Priest), James Rippingale and Andrew Gladman.
"We want to give them as much opportunity one-on-one, so turning defence into offence quickly is a big focus."
ANY EXPECTATIONS ON WHAT YOU WANT TO GET OUT FROM THE YEAR?
"If we can play the sort of footy I've outlined, the ladder should take care of itself.
"But Marong will be up there again, Pyramid Hill might get slightly better, and Bridgewater has picked up a heap."
HOW HAVE NUMBERS BEEN ON THE TRACK?
"Reasonably good numbers averaging 25 to a bit over 30 per night, which has been pleasing and made my job easier."
WHO'S STOODOUT?
"Nathan Twigg has been right up there, Charlie Gadsden is nice and fit, Louis Mott is looking good and Tyler Miles coming across has been impressive."
YOU'LL BE SLOTTING INTO THE DEFENCE, HAVE YOU BEEN WORKING CLOSELY WITH THE BACK SIX?
"We haven't done a heap of line work just yet as we've focused more on whole team structure, but we'll get more into that over the next few weeks leading into practice games."
R1 vs Pyramid Hill (H)
R2 vs Inglewood (A)
R3 vs Newbridge (H)
R4 vs Marong (A)
R5 vs Bridgewater (A)
R6 vs Calivil (H)
R7 vs Mitiamo (A)
R8 vs Maiden Gully YCW (H)
R9 BYE
R10 vs Pyramid Hill (A)
R11 vs Inglewood (H)
R12 vs Newbridge (A)
R13 vs Marong (H)
R14 vs Bridgewater (H)
R15 vs Calivil (A)
R16 vs Mitiamo (H)
R17 vs Maiden Gully YCW (A)
R18 BYE
