HDFNL 2024 season netball preview: LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED

"It's looking pretty good. We've recruited three girls from Echuca United - Kate Pearson, Jessica Davidson and Georgia McGowan. Kate's a shooter, Jess is a midcourter and Georgia is a defender, so it's a boost to all three parts of the court. We've also picked up a couple of girls from Moama - Georgie Crowe and Delaney Laffey, who is also a pretty handy cricketer, and midcourter Lily Buckingham has also come across from Calivil United. That's probably it for A-grade, but we have been training more as an A-squad just to create a bit of healthy competition. I feel with a bit of movement at the top level, we are looking strong across all four senior netball teams. We still have (former coach) Jessie Hardess playing in goals and Jessie Milligan in defence. I think Jessie (Hardess) will thrive only having to worry about being a player. And there's the likes of Stacey Bacon and Annalese Turner capable of playing A-grade. Everyone is putting in the hard yards and training well."