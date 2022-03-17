news, local-news, crime, stats, bendigo, vicpol

Victoria has recorded its lowest number of criminal offences since 2014, new figures released by the Crime Statistics Agency reveal. The CSA released its findings for the year to December 2021 on Thursday and found there were 477,999 criminal offences recorded for the 2021 calendar year - representing a drop of 12.8 per cent or 70,087 offences from 2020. This represents the lowest number of criminal offences committed in a calendar year in Victoria since 2014. The overall victimisation rate also significantly decreased, with 14,500 less victims of crime than during 2020 and the lowest number of victims of crime since 2010. See the full breakdown region-by-region below. Criminal incidents dropped by 4.5 per cent in Bendigo during 2021, with a total 7,734 recorded. Crime has been dropping in the region since 2019. Bendigo, Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat and Long Gully all saw incidents drop, while numbers rose in Eaglehawk. Criminal damage, stealing from a motor vehicle, breach of family violence order, other theft, and breach of bail conditions were the principal offences committed in Greater Bendigo. While family violence incidents dropped across the state, rate increased by 2.8 percent in the region. It marks a five-year high, with 2,395 family incidents reported. The shire's criminal incidents rate dropped by 3.9 per cent during 2021, with a total 732 recorded. Family violence incidents also declined by 0.5 per cent, to a total of 191 in the 12-month period. Northern Victorian man sentenced to jail in the Bendigo County Court for historic child sex crimes Castlemaine and Harcourt saw incidents drop, while numbers rose in Campbells Creek, Maldon and Newstead. Criminal damage was the leading offence group, with 70 incidents committed, compared to 52 the previous year. Family violence incidents spiked in the Camaspe region by 23.2 per cent, with 872 incidents recorded. There was a 1.8 per cent drop in criminal incidents across Campaspe during 2021, with a total 2451 recorded. Breach of family violence order was the top offence with 261 offences comitted. Stealing from a motor vehicle, other theft, criminal damage and public health and safety offences were other the principal offences committed in the shire. Echuca saw a rise in incidents, there were 1,381 criminal incidents in 2021. For the previous year there were 1301. Kyabram, Rochester, Tongala and Rushworth were among the other suburbs listed. Criminal damage, breach of family violence orders, other theft, public health and safety offences, stealing from a motor vehicle were the principal offences reported in the Macedon Ranges. There was a 22.9 per cent decrease in criminal incidents across the Macedon Ranges during 2021, with a total 1478 recorded. Man charged in relation to historical unlawful and indecent assaults in Castlemaine Gisborne, Woodend and Riddells Creek and Romsey saw incidents drop, while Lancefield recorded no change. Family violence incidents fell 19 per cent in the region. Family violence incidents didn't change in the region from the previous year. In 2020, the total family incidents recorded were 126. There was a 4.6 per cent increase in criminal incidents across the Loddon Shire during 2021, with a total 409 recorded. Criminal damage, breach of family violence orders, other theft, non-residential non-aggravated burglary and residential aggravated burglary were the principal offences reported in the shire. Wedderburn, Pyramid Hill and Boort all saw crime rates increase while Inglewood and Bridgewater on Loddon saw rates drop. Criminal damage was the most common incident reported in Gannawarra during 2021, with a total of 57 instances recorded. Other top principal offences included other theft, breach family violence orders, breach of public health and safety and residential aggravated burglary. Operation Greyhound sniffs out $42 million in illicit tobacco along the Murray River There was a 18.7 per cent increase in criminal incidents in Gannawarra during 2021, with a total 553 recorded. Family violence incidents dropped 17 per cent in the shire. Family violence incidents rose by 10 per cent, to a total of 77 in the 12-month period. While there was a 31.6 per cent drop in criminal incidents recorded with a total of 195 in 2021. Police Sergeant Matthew Gildea recognised for decades of hard work protecting children in central Victoria Birchip and Sea Lake all saw incidents rise, while numbers dropped in Charlton, Donald and Wycheproof. Criminal damage, other theft, breach of family violence order, public health and safety offences and common assault were all among the top offences. The total criminal incidents dropped by 1.1 per cent, from 808 in 2020 to 799 in 2021. Criminal damage was the top principal offence while others included breach of family violence orders, other theft, common assault and theft of a motor vehicle. Carisbrook, Maryborough and Bowenvale all saw incidents rise, while numbers dropped in Dunolly and Talbot. Family violence incidents dropped by 1.2 per cent, to a total of 325 in the 12-month period. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

