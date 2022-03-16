Ascot home completely gutted after fire rips through property

news, local-news,

Investigators are yet to determine the nature of the fire that ripped through an Ascot property overnight. Detective Senior Constable Brad Cunningham, from Bendigo's crime investigation unit, said the fire would be investigated this morning. He said it wasn't clear whether the fire was suspicious or not. More news: Authorities were called to the home on Howard Street, in Ascot just before 1am, Wednesday morning. A CFA spokesperson said four CFA vehicles attended, and the fire was deemed under control just after 2am. There may still be visible smoke in the area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/6591d465-0cb9-41b4-a53d-77e89a9df2bb.jpg/r0_168_3338_2054_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg