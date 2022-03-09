Teen motorcyclist killed in Lockwood collision

news, local-news, bendigo, crash, teenager, collision, fatal

A 19 year-old has died after colliding with a car towing a trailer in Lockwood on Wednesday evening. At about 7.40pm a motorcycle travelling north collided with the car travelling east on Bendigo-Maryborough Road. Bendigo police Sergeant Michael Delaney confirmed the 19 year-old Maiden Gully man was exiting the dirt track at Boswell Road and hit the side of the car. More news: Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites Paramedics, bystanders and police performed CPR on the man for over an hour, however the man was pronounced dead at 8.50pm. Police say the driver of the car is not considered an offender and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver is assisting police with their ongoing inquiries. "At this stage, we don't see any offences," Sgt Delaney said, "but we're conducting our investigation and will take it from there." Bendigo police are asking for any witnesses to the collision to contact the station. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

