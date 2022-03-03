news, local-news,

A MAN in his 80s has been charged in relation to historical offences allegedly committed in Castlemaine. Central Gippsland sexual offences and child abuse investigation team detectives charged a man today. More crime news: The 88-year-old man has been charged with nine offences, including incest and unlawful and indecent assault. The charges relate to alleged incidents in the Gippsland and Castlemaine areas between 1960 and 1975, involving three complainants. The Morwell man has been bailed to appear before Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on May 26.

