Investigations continue into Kangaroo Flat crash

news, local-news,

Investigations are continuing in relation to a motor vehicle accident in Kangaroo Flat last month. Bendigo Police said the accident involved a white Mercedes which left the road, rolled then crashed on Diamond Hill Road, Kangaroo Flat at 3.20pm on February 18. More news: Driver dies in Heathcote crash overnight They say initial reports indicate a white 4x4 vehicle was observed near the area at the time. A man in his 20s was been hospitalised as a result of the accident. Crime news: Police would like to speak to any witnesses or seek possible dash-cam footage that may assist with their investigation. You can contact the Bendigo Police Station on 54481300 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

