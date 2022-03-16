Stolen landrover crashes in Elphinstone
TWO people fled the scene of a crash in Elphinstone on Wednesday morning, after their stolen car collided with a wire barrier at around 1.50am.
Police say the car was allegedly stolen from a Melbourne address in February, and was then located driving erratically with false number plates in Malmsbury on Wednesday morning.
The driver and passenger ran into nearby paddocks after the land rover collided with the centre wire barrier, north of the Pyrenees highway overpass.
Police searched the area however were unable to locate the offenders.
The land rover and the centre barrier were extensively damaged.
At this stage, it is unclear if anyone was injured and investigations are ongoing.
