A MAN in his 60s has had his car impounded after he was allegedly caught speeding in St Arnaud last month. A Northern Grampians Police spokesperson said the 63-year-old Minyip man will also face the St Arnaud Magistrates court in the coming days. More news: Bendigo Highway Patrol on the march to drive down road trauma as part of Operation Engage The spokesperson said the man allegedly caught doing 152km on Banyena Rd by police on February 27. His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1555 and his licence was suspended for 12 months.

