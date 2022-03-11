news, local-news, news, subscriberonly, court, crime

A Northern Victorian man has been sentenced to jail for historical child sex offences committed two decades ago. The Bendigo County Court heard that on multiple occasions the offender massaged the victim, who was a minor at the time, and exposed himself to the victim and committed other indecent acts upon the child. More news: Bendigo Police plead for caution following fatal collision as state-wide operation kicks off Judge Quin said sex offences against children are 'heinous.' The victim did not report the offences to police right away, and was told by the offender he had the same special relationship with another victim who had reported him to police and that wasn't right. The victim later told three people about what happened, and then reported the man to police. The man was charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and four counts of indecent act with or in the presence of a child under 16 and made a no comment interview with police. The following day, the victim attended his assailant's home and recorded him saying he had not done the same with anyone else and said he wasn't proud of what he did to the victim, but that he did it because the victim was so open to it, and it was all in the past. Read more: Bendigo Chinese Association needs more volunteers for Easter festivities The offender pleaded guilty and was sentenced on as a serious sex offender for charges including commit an indecent act with or in the presence of a child under 16 and made a no comment interview with police. He received a six year and 10 month jail term, with a non parole period of four years and life long registration on the sex offender's registry. The judge said the victim felt "robbed of his childhood." The court was told the victim suffered from feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, depression and guilt as a result of the ordeal. Judge Quin said the whole experience was distressing and difficult for the victim and his family and the impact for them was lifelong. The court heard that as result of his offending, the man had his community ties severed and his only coping mechanism was praying. He has also suffered from ill health in the past few years, has struggled with his sexuality, and been subjected to abuse and had his house damaged. More news: Bendigo Police detectives investigate suspicious car fire in Long Gully Judge Quin said the man's plea of guilty showed acceptance of responsibility and that the man had regret and shame. The court was told the man has not engaged in similar conduct since the original offending, he presented a low risk of committing further similar crimes, and had good prospects for rehabilitation. His physical health was also considered. Judge Quin said she had to consider community protection in her sentencing and if it were not for the man's plea of guilty, she would have sentenced him to nine years' jail with a non parole period of seven years. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

