Police investigate aggravated burglary in Quarry Hill, offender on the run

ONE offender is on the run following an alleged aggravated burglary in Quarry Hill, Wednesday morning. About 12.10am on Wednesday, the offender allegedly entered into a home in the vicinity of Bentley Terrace, Quarry Hill. MORE CRIME: Bendigo Police Acting Senior Sergeant Tony Kekich said a 39-year-old man heard a disturbance in his garage and upon investigating, he noticed the interior light was on in his car. He noticed an offender running away from his garage so he took chase after him but couldn't catch up to him. "It appeared to look like the offender took off on a push scooter," he said. MORE CRIME: The offender was described to be wearing dark clothing. Bendigo Police are appealing for local support and have asked if anyone had seen anything to contact Crime Stoppers. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Bendigo police on 5448 1300 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A confidential crime report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

