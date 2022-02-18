news, local-news, motorcycle, bendigo, police, rider, TAC, dangerous, court, impound

A 21-YEAR-OLD learner rider has had his motorcycle impounded and will be facing court after he was allegedly caught travelling nearly 40km/h over the speed limit. Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Della Nihil said officers allegedly intercepted the man travelling at 97km in a 60km zone on Heywood St, East Bendigo, Thursday evening. MORE CRIME: Police conducted a preliminary breath test on the learner rider, where he returned an evidentiary breath test of .235. Senior Sergeant Nihil said his unroadworthy motorcycle was subsequently impounded. "There has been serious injuries and fatal collisions within the past couple of weeks and police are out and about detecting speeding and dangerous driving. Yet despite all of our efforts we are still finding people doing the wrong thing," she said. "This was a significant reading for us. "This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we are out and about and we are trying to ensure people are using the roads safely but we are still finding people, still detecting this and the message isn't getting through." Sadly, five lives were lost on Victoria's roads last weekend - three were relating to incidents involving a motorcycle. MORE CRIME: Police said people who ride motorcycles are among the most vulnerable road users in a crash. Senior Sergeant Nihil said it was extremely disappointing to see people acting reckless. "We are still trying to reduce the road toll and reduce any serious collisions," she said. "If anyone else partakes in this behaviour they can expect that they will have the same consequences come their way." The Bendigo rider will be charged to appear at court at a later date. If you or someone you know needs support because of road trauma, contact Road Trauma Support Services on 1300 367 797. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

