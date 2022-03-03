'Successful operation': Police target racegoers at Heathcote Raceway

news, local-news,

POLICE from across central Victoria united over the weekend to carry out Operation Ironside at Heathcote Raceway. Western Region Division 5 Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Macedon Ranges and Bendigo Highway Patrol offices were set up at traffic management points around raceway and conducted an extensive number of vehicle checks as part of the operation. Bendigo Police Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said the operation targeted ongoing high-risk behaviour along with impaired drivers leaving the raceway. "We went out there to keep an eye on the people and make sure when they were finished the drag racing that they didn't bring that out onto the road," he said. Over the weekend, members conducted 1,124 preliminary breath tests along with 75 preliminary oral fluid tests. Which resulted in 26 penalty notices, 17 notices of un-roadworthy/defect notices and 1 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.207. "To only prosecute one drink driver out of over 1000 tests was great and we had no one test positive to drugs," Senior Sergeant Brooks said. "Some people's cars needed some attention and they weren't roadworthy but generally the majority of the people at the event were well behaved and very cooperative. "It was a good joint effort between the people there and the police. To get one drink driver out of a crowd at a hot and super busy weekend is a good outcome. There is always one and we got them." Senior Sergeant Brooks said it was overall a successful operation.

