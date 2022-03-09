Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites

news, local-news, crime, burglery, bendigo, court

A 47-year-old Bendigo man will face the Bendigo Magistrates' Court this morning after being arrested while allegedly attempting to steal from a construction site. Bendigo Police Sergeant Jason Hawke said police responded to a house alarm in Golden Square just before midnight on Tuesday night, when they found the man trespassing a construction site. MORE CRIME: Sergeant Hawke said the man was allegedly responsible for several burglaries across Bendigo construction sites over the past few months. The man was arrested on the scene and will face the Bendigo Magistrates' Court today.

