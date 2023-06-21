Whether you want a new after dark experience in Rosalind Park or prefer your events in classic Shakespearean style, there is something for everyone to add to their diary in Bendigo. Check out What's On in your region this week. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
A pair of star-crossed lovers perform on a Bendigo stage this week, with the curtain coming up on Girton Grammar School's 2023 production of Romeo and Juliet. Families Capulet and Montague leave fair Verona for the high rolling, high stakes world of 1980s Las Vegas - where issues of power, influence, and get-rich schemes draw uncomfortably close similarities to Shakespeare's original setting. Where: The Capital, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Wednesday, 21 June 2023 to Friday, 23 June 2023 at 7pm.
A new after-dark experience is set to light up Rosalind Park this winter, opening this weekend. The park will be transformed into an Electric Wonderland, featuring large illuminated sculptures, a laser light show, musical stepping stones and other immersive installations. Event manager Alicia Villiers said the experience would be a showcase of the latest in light and sound technology. "We've got over 11,000 LED pixel balls, giant inflatable installations, a light symphony which uses 90 two-metre LED light tubes, heaps of interactive stuff for the kids and 20 lasers producing thousands of beams throughout the park," she said. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for children aged three to 16 years old, $35 for a family of two adults and two children, and children under two are free. Where: Rosalind Park, corner of View Street and Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Friday, 23 June to Sunday, 9 July 2023, every night.
When the foundation stone of Bendigo's Capital building was laid, the telephone had just been invented, radio had not yet hit the airwaves and World War I was still four decades away. Now, you're invited to a 150th anniversary gala celebrating the past and looking into the future. $150 ticket includes dinner, jazz band, cocktail on arrival and birthday cake. Dress to impress (cocktail/formal). Where: The Capital, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Saturday, 23 June, 6:30pm.
Tangled Trails is Melbourne guitarist Robbie Melville's evocative new solo album. An introspective collection of songs inspired by the 1921 silent film of the same name. Each composition can be matched to a scene from the early Western classic, ranging from the wintery wilds of Canada to the melting pot of Roaring Twenties era New York. Travelling through modern jazz, country blues, contemporary chamber music and acoustic folk, Robbie is bringing his new album to Bendigo - with special guest Gideon Brazil on tenor saxophone - for an immersive night of music. Tickets available here. Where: The Old Church On The Hill, 36 Russell Street, Quarry Hill, VIC, 3550 When: Friday, June 23. 7.30pm
Australia's first workshop to teach the art of traditional Turkish mosaic lamp making is on its way to Bendigo, with classes to learn the centuries old artform. The art of Turkish mosaic lamps involves combining small pieces of colored glass or stone to create intricate patterns. Attendees will be taken deep into Turkish Mosaic Art and make their own mosaic lamp in 2.5 hours to add to their home. Tickets $99. Bookings here. Limited spots available. Where: Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre 52 - 54 Derwent Drive, Long Gully VIC 3550. When: Saturday, June 24, 5pm - 7:30pm, Sunday, June 25, 9am - 11:30am and 1pm - 3:30pm.
Swingers lace up those dancing shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving at the Spring Gully Dance Red Theme Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance to CD music and break with a light supper provided. Admission $7. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully.
Be transported to a world of pure imagination when LM Dance company presents their June 2023 Concert - "A World of Make Believe". Talented dancers will take you on a wondrous adventure filled with enchantment and fantasy. See Ulumbarra Theatre transformed into a wonderland where even the impossible becomes possible. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Sunday, 25 June at 12pm and 4pm.
A harpist serenades you as you travel to a bygone era and enjoy a traditional high tea served with a selection of delicious cakes, scones, sandwiches and savoury treats at Fortuna Villa. Kept secure for many years for Defence purposes, the Villa is once again open to the public. Enjoy a selection of teas, coffee, or a glass of champagne, beer or wine with your high tea, then take a tour of the villa and wander around the lake. Tickets $95 ($85 concession). Duration approximately 2.5 hours. Please ensure you arrive on time to allow you to fully enjoy the experience. Please note though the property is fully restored there is no disabled access due to stairs and uneven surfaces. Where: Villa Fortuna, 22-48 Chum Street, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Monthly, Saturday, 23 June and Sunday, 24 June.
It's your last weekend to see Australiana: Designing a Nation, an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion. The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces. The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
Central Goldfields Art Gallery presents the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award.The Award exhibits contemporary art quilts from around the country, displayed in the redeveloped gallery space, including the winner of the Contemporary Art Quilt Award 2023. Where: Central Goldfields, 1 Neill Street Maryborough, VIC, 3550 When: June 17 to August 20.
Drawings of Australian and Basque birds make up the gallery hanging in Dudley House, in a show by Spanish-born Bendigo artist Ignacio Querejeta. The artwork, some pencil drawing while some are screen prints of collage work, shows the artist's love of wildlife and animals. Where: Dudley House, 60 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Until Tuesday, June 27, 10am - 2pm
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo. When: Every second fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month. The five-piece band has come from humble beginnings playing small venues, to becoming synonymous with Australian rock and well-known for their energy, powerful chords and emotional lyrics. Their fifth album was released last year and was named Album of the Week at triple j, with the commercial station inviting the band for Like A Version, where they covered Alanis Morisette's Hand in my Pocket, which is now part of their setlist. The album includes singles I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever which placed 90th in the triple j Hottest 100, Everyone Is Lying To You For Money and title track Life After Football. Click here for tickets. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550. When: Friday, July 28.
Put on your best detective hat and join Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) and a star-studded cast as he solves Agatha Christie's famous "whodunnit". A welcome aboard glass of champagne sets the scene, before the train slowly steams through the night to Maldon. Accompanied by the sights and sounds of our steam engine, the level crossing bells, the passing lights in the night, you'll might even start looking at your co-travellers with suspicion. During the journey and at interval at Maldon the fully stocked bar is open and our stewards are on hand to offer a drinks' and snack service that Poirot himself might even indulge in. Tickets to the murder mystery extravaganza are $100. Where: Platform 3 Castlemaine Railway Station, Castlemaine. When: Saturday, July 15 at 7pm (other viewings later in the year).
Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) for a voyage through the alphabet - where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises. Professor Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations. Suitable for 5 - 12-year-olds. Tickets $16. Duration 60 minutes. Bookings here. Where: The Capital, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Wednesday, July 5 at 10am.
Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas. The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life. Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison. Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities. Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods. Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory. Tickets and further information here. Where: Maldon. When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all news by:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.