"I draw to make me happy", explains Spanish-born Bendigo artist Ignacio Querejeta, who has put a lot of love and care into his first local exhibition which opens on June 16.
Drawings of Australian and a few Basque birds make up the gallery hanging in Dudley House, Bendigo which follows Querejeta's passion for animals.
The artwork, some pencil drawing while some are screen prints of collage work, shows the artist's love of wildlife and animals.
Querejeta said while some of the designs were quite detailed, in a way he really loved letting the work speak for themselves by keeping the drawing easy on the eye.
"I like to use simplicity," he said.
The artist said he specifically chose "Bendigo Birds" because of their prevalence in normal life, remarking how "lucky" Australian were to have an abundance of wildlife around them.
"Because I see it every day," he said.
"For you (seeing birds) is normal because you live here the best thing about Australia is that there is less cement that Europe.
"You see more and more around...the flowers in the trees."
Querejeta said a point of pride was that he draws from memory, which allowed each bird to be unique.
"I do not use a copy photo, I just draw...sometimes it is very realistic sometimes maybe no," he said.
The new member of the Bendigo art scene said he was excited for his first showcase which starts at 6pm.
He said after 25 years of creating art he wanted to bring his talents and skills to the local scene.
"I think I can contribute something to this understanding and appreciation," he said. "I live here now and I like to use all of my experience here."
The exhibition will run until June 27.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
