Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Ignacio Querejeta first local exhibition 'exciting' prospect

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Ignacio is having an exhibition at Dudley House. Picture by Darren Howe.
Artist Ignacio is having an exhibition at Dudley House. Picture by Darren Howe.

"I draw to make me happy", explains Spanish-born Bendigo artist Ignacio Querejeta, who has put a lot of love and care into his first local exhibition which opens on June 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.