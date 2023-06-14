When the foundation stone of Bendigo's Capital building was laid, the telephone had just been invented, radio had not yet hit the airwaves and World War I was still four decades away.
However, despite being a bit long in the tooth, the building still holds a place in the modern social landscape of the city.
Concerts, plays and ceremonies are still staple events held at The Capital theatre, drawing residents and tourists alike.
Bendigo venues and events manager Julie Amos said the building was still a major drawing card for the city and would hopefully be for a long time to come.
"Everything about (The Capital) says community," she said.
"Even when it was closed back in the 1980s because the masons couldn't afford to maintain the historic nature of the building, there was a huge community campaign to get behind saving The Capital theatre.
"I think it is seen to the people of Bendigo as one of the last performing arts historical places of significance in Bendigo."
The Capital theatre was initially opened as the Sandhurst Masonic Hall after its foundation stone was set in place on June 24.
Ms Amos said the Bendigo Operatic Society were consistent users of the building too, having utilised its services for more than 70 years.
She said at one point in history, the building was not only a talking point in Bendigo but was the envy of concert halls across the state.
"It was actually the second largest hall in all of Victoria - it was only surpassed by the Melbourne Town Hall," Ms Amos said.
"It is a pretty grand old building and it is something that we should be proud of and it should absolutely be preserved."
Ms Amos said the building was officially opened in October 1874, meaning venues and events have the next 18 months to celebrate the building and its impact on the city.
"Even when the foundation stone was laid it was a big deal," she said.
"There were 300 people and there was a ceremony of the stone being put down by the Masonic lodges who had purchased the land.
"There is a lot of history that hasn't really been talked about because the building was closed for its 100th anniversary.
"So this is the first time we have really delved into what stories are there from people who have performed on the stage."
Ms Amos said the building has always changed to suit the needs of the community and should be treasured by those who live in the city.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
