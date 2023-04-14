Imagine taking a trip around to see Bendigo's greatest sights, sipping a nice glass of red as you go.
It'd be groovy, wouldn't it?
Bendigo Tramways is adding another vessel to its fleet with its new Groove Tram experience so you can do just that.
Hitting the streets each fortnight from April 22, passengers will become immersed in a world of entertainment, complete with live music, local brews, and fine wine, all enjoyed against the picturesque backdrop of Bendigo's rolling vistas.
The city's artists will be making the tram their stage, ensuring no two nights will ever be the same.
"We're really excited to have the opportunity to showcase talented artists on such a unique platform," Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive James Reade said.
"We are looking forward to seeing local legend, Toli, headline our opening night."
Following Toli, James Hollands will be performing on May 6 and Luke Owens on May 20.
In celebration of the Australiana: Designing a Nation exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery, passengers can expect to be singing along and dancing to a few Aussie anthems they know and love.
The tram will run each fortnight between 5.30pm and 9pm, picking up and dropping off at the Alexandra Fountain in Pall Mall.
Tickets cost $20 each, with drinks and nibbles available at bar price.
This event is suitable for people over the age of 18.
With limited tickets available per session, the Groove Tram promises to be one of the most exclusive parties in town.
Gather your family and friends, it's time to groove the night away.
Book online at bendigotramways.com
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
