A Bendigo dance group has got into the swing of helping health causes as it turned its most recent event into a fundraiser.
The Spring Gully Dance group aimed to help the McGrath Foundation at its dance on Sunday, February 12, where it raised $3000.
Committee secretary/treasurer Joy Kentish said dancers were keen to support breast cancer research.
"It was a remarkable night," she said.
"The hall was beautifully decorated in pink, and everyone wore their best pink outfits.
"From the 105 people at the dance, we would assume approximately half would be women, and seven of those women have had, or currently have, breast cancer.
"It was fantastic to be able to support these women and others who have been on the same journey."
Money made from the entrance money, raffle tickets, and extra donations on the day were presented to Bendigo breast care nurse Rosie Gillies on the night.
The group has been raising funds for different causes over the years including the Rochester flood relief and local kindergartens and schools.
Each Saturday from 7.30pm, the Spring Gully Dance committee welcomes dancers of all skill sets to learn a few moves.
Located at the Spring Gully Hall on Spring Gully Road, dancers can enjoy excellent CD music as well as supper of tea, coffee and biscuits.
Newcomers are welcome to join, with enquiries to be sent to committee president Keith Woods on 5444 2953 or Joy Kentish on 0438 544 705.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
