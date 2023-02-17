Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Spring Gully Dance does their part for McGrath Foundation at fundraiser event

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McGrath Foundation will receive $3000 thanks to the Spring Gully Dance on Sunday. Picture supplied

A Bendigo dance group has got into the swing of helping health causes as it turned its most recent event into a fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.